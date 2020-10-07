DAWN.COM

Alleged IS militants known as 'Beatles' headed to US to face charges

Reuters 07 Oct 2020

A combination picture shows Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, in these undated handout pictures in Amouda, Syria released February 9, 2018. — Syrian Democratic Forces via Reuters/File
Two alleged members of the Islamic State (IS) militant group known as the 'Beatles' will arrive in the United States on Wednesday to face trial on US charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of Western hostages, the US Department of Justice said.

The alleged militants, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, have been in US military custody abroad since they were captured in 2019. They were UK citizens but the British government withdrew their citizenship.

The pair are suspected of membership in a four-strong IS cell known as the 'Beatles' because they were English speakers. The group is alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages in Syria, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

“These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement.

In August, Barr said that if Britain granted a mutual legal assistance request for evidence regarding Kotey and Elsheikh, US prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in any cases against them and would not carry out executions if they were imposed.

Comments (5)

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 07, 2020 09:03pm
They are beasts, not Beatles.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2020 09:18pm
First question is who set up Daesh/ISIS and how they escaped from Syria in bused without any resistance.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 07, 2020 09:19pm
More Terrorists are produced and distributed by UK than any other country. Now that they can't be executed so they get life long lodging, boarding, food, medical care and then free burial land when their time comes.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor PhD?
Oct 07, 2020 09:28pm
@Zak, so what?
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 07, 2020 10:19pm
These bigoted terrorists should be shown no mercy
Recommend 0

