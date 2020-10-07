DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2020

Mirpur police arrest son of former AJK chief justice for allegedly harassing female doctor

Tariq Naqash 07 Oct 2020

Email

Picture shows a woman shoving away the hand of a colleague. — Dawn.com/File
Picture shows a woman shoving away the hand of a colleague. — Dawn.com/File

Police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Mirpur city arrested the son of a former chief justice of the AJK Supreme Court, Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, for allegedly harassing a woman for the past two years in Muzaffarabad, it emerged on Wednesday.

The arrest of the suspect, Arsalan Zia, who is a BS-17 ad-hoc employee in the Information Technology section of the AJK high court, was made at around midnight on an application filed by the victim’s father — an advocate who hails from the Kotli district — at around 11:15pm on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the victim, who studied medicine in Muzaffarabad from 2014 to 2019, lived in a hostel that was owned by the suspect’s father and built largely on the course of a water channel near the prime minister’s house.

The complainant alleged that in December 2018, his daughter noticed that the suspect would covertly take pictures of female students from the roof of the hostel, which he would visit on the pretext of checking the building's maintenance.

“After some time, my daughter started receiving calls and messages from different numbers by the suspect who would ask her to maintain relations with him,” he alleged, adding that on her refusal, the suspect started threatening her while boasting about the position of his father — then the serving chief justice.

The suspect would also chase her to and from the two teaching hospitals in Muzaffarabad in official vehicles with impunity and force her to take a ride with him, the complainant said.

According to him, since the suspect worked in the IT section, he had also hacked his daughter's social media accounts and copied her pictures and personal information to blackmail her.

“At least twice, he tried to bundle my daughter in an official vehicle — once in Muzaffarabad and the next time in Rawalpindi — but failed after she raised a hue and cry,” he said.

The complainant further said that his daughter completed her medical education in April 2020 and started a house job in Mirpur, but the suspect continued to harass her.

The suspect had been in Mirpur for the past few days but on Monday, he arrived at the hospital and threatened the woman in the presence of a senior doctor with death if she did not accompany him to contract marriage, the victim's father said.

He said that he had rushed from Kotli to Mirpur when a senior doctor informed him about the incident, in order to lodge a complaint with the police.

“My daughter is in a state of shock and depression. I want strict legal action not only against this guy who is her known tormentor but also his hidden colleagues,” he concluded.

After registering a first information report under sections 489H, 489 ZXD, 501(2) of Penal Code and section 11 of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Act, Mirpur Police took the suspect into custody.

Police sources said they believed that it was not an isolated incident involving one particular individual but a group of people harassing and intimidating women.

Police will scrutinise mobile numbers in the use of the suspect as well as his social media accounts to gather more information about such elements, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior Mirpur-based journalist claimed that the former chief justice had contacted some senior police officials, complaining that harsh sections had been incorporated in the FIR against his son.

Despite repeated attempts to contact DIG Mirpur Sardar Ilyas Khan and SSP Raja Irfan Salim, they could not be reached for comment.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
khk
Oct 07, 2020 08:54pm
If proven true then send him (suspect) to criminal's resthouse (prison) for long time.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anti-state mantra

Anti-state mantra

Criticising the establishment for wrong policies and excesses doesn’t make anyone anti-state.

Editorial

Updated 07 Oct 2020

The ‘sedition’ label

The draconian sedition law was a tool for the British to suppress the freedom struggle in the subcontinent against imperialism.
07 Oct 2020

Tackling stunting

AT least four out of 10 children in Pakistan are unlikely to ever meet their cognitive and developmental potential....
07 Oct 2020

Professor’s murder

ALL too often Pakistan receives a violent shock, reminding society of the perils of letting hate and intolerance ...
Updated 06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...