DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2020

Fazl to meet PML-N leaders today to discuss political situation, PDM's future course of action

Dawn.com 07 Oct 2020

Email

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), will meet PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders today. — DawnNewsTV/File
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), will meet PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders today. — DawnNewsTV/File

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), will call on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders on Wednesday evening, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with [a] delegation, will meet Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders at Raiwind today. This will be [his] first meeting with [them] as head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," Aurangzeb said in a statement shared on PML-N's Twitter account.

The meeting will discuss the situation in the country and the future course of action of the PDM — an alliance of major political parties that seeks to oust the government — as well as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's arrest and cases of sedition against opposition leaders, the statement said.

Last week, Rehman became the first president of the opposition’s PDM after his unanimous nomination by the heads of all the constituent parties during their first formal meeting through video link on October 3.

According to PDM’s steering committee convener Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N supreme leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif proposed Fazl's name as the alliance president and it was endorsed by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others.

Read: The rise of the opposition?

The PDM has announced that it would formally launch its anti-government campaign with a public meeting in Gujranwala on Oct 16.

The 11-party alliance had earlier announced holding its first rally in Quetta on Oct 11.

The PDM’s steering committee at its meeting on Monday released a schedule of six public meetings in the four provinces as part of the first phase of its movement in line with decisions taken at the Sept 20 multiparty conference (MPC) in Islamabad.

The decisions taken by the committee were announced by PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal with leaders of other PDM component parties at a media briefing.

According to Iqbal, the PDM would hold its second public meeting in Karachi on Oct 18, third in Quetta on Oct 25, fourth in Peshawar on Nov 22, fifth in Multan on Nov 30 and the last one in Lahore on Dec 13.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Arora
Oct 07, 2020 04:49pm
Maulana Fazlu deserves to be the prime minister of Pakistan, a true son of the soil.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 07, 2020 04:56pm
What 'political situation'? Protection of their loot is anything but that!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 07, 2020 05:03pm
Rest assured all these opposition parties are meeting up with a single point agenda and that is how to save themselves. They have absolutely no concerns about the well being of commoners like us. Literally all of them have Mega Corruption cases on them and yet they are roaming freely. This remains a mystery to be solved. Long Live NRO.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 07, 2020 05:09pm
Mullah Fazal is playing double game. On the surface he is with the opposition but he is not. His source of income is not that big like other corrupts politicians. Sincerely
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 07, 2020 05:15pm
@Arora, His true soil is in your 'biggest democracy' actually!!
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 07, 2020 05:34pm
The situation they will discuss is how to take power and protect self interests while the average person struggles to make ends meet.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 07, 2020 05:39pm
@Arora, - keep day dreaming, he will never hold high positions in any government because of his past track record of deception, lying and misleading people.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anti-state mantra

Anti-state mantra

Criticising the establishment for wrong policies and excesses doesn’t make anyone anti-state.

Editorial

Updated 07 Oct 2020

The ‘sedition’ label

The draconian sedition law was a tool for the British to suppress the freedom struggle in the subcontinent against imperialism.
07 Oct 2020

Tackling stunting

AT least four out of 10 children in Pakistan are unlikely to ever meet their cognitive and developmental potential....
07 Oct 2020

Professor’s murder

ALL too often Pakistan receives a violent shock, reminding society of the perils of letting hate and intolerance ...
Updated 06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...