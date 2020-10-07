DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2020

Taji Khokhar’s son arrested on terror charges

Mohammad AsgharUpdated 07 Oct 2020

Email

Taji Khokhar’s son, who has already been placed on the fourth schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was arrested on terrorism charges. — Photo courtesy: Facebook/File
Taji Khokhar’s son, who has already been placed on the fourth schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was arrested on terrorism charges. — Photo courtesy: Facebook/File

RAWALPINDI: Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, son of Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar, who has already been placed on the fourth schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was arrested on terrorism charges on Tuesday.

Police said the terrorism case was registered against Imtiaz Khokhar on the complaint of police Sub-inspector (SI) Arshad Kaleem, currently posted to the Airport police station.

The complainant said in the FIR that he along with his subordinates was on a patrolling duty near Khokhar Road when he received information that Imtiaz Khokhar, a resident of Lulial, had gathered a large number of people outside his house on the pretext of a medical camp on September 14, 2020.

He said after he inquired from his colleagues, it transpired that Imtiaz Khokhar had been placed on the fourth schedule of ATA since October 4, 2018.

The FIR said photographs of the gathering were also posted on social media. Therefore, the complainant said, Imtiaz Khokhar had violated the fourth schedule of ATA which prohibits the fourth schedulers from any such activity.

Suspect already on Schedule IV arranged a gathering of people outside his residence in violation of law, says FIR

Imtiaz Khokhar and his father had been placed on the fourth schedule by the Rawalpindi police.

According to the ATA, those placed on the fourth schedule cannot leave their respective district without intimating the concerned police and have to submit surety bonds to the police.

The two Khokhars had submitted surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each with the Airport police on January 2, 1919.They also have restrictions on joining public gatherings and owning a bank account.

In addition, any individual placed on the fourth schedule cannot possess arms licences. The arm license if already issued shall be deemed to have been cancelled and the arms shall be deposited in the nearest police station, failing which the arms shall be confiscated and holders of such arms shall be liable for punishment.

According to the law, such individuals also cannot be issued passports or allowed to travel abroad.

According to sources, the police have placed the names of Taji Khokhar and his son on top of the list of 25 people put on the terror watch list.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Usman Ullah Khan
Oct 07, 2020 10:15am
These people are Nuisance
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anti-state mantra

Anti-state mantra

Criticising the establishment for wrong policies and excesses doesn’t make anyone anti-state.

Editorial

Updated 07 Oct 2020

The ‘sedition’ label

The draconian sedition law was a tool for the British to suppress the freedom struggle in the subcontinent against imperialism.
07 Oct 2020

Tackling stunting

AT least four out of 10 children in Pakistan are unlikely to ever meet their cognitive and developmental potential....
07 Oct 2020

Professor’s murder

ALL too often Pakistan receives a violent shock, reminding society of the perils of letting hate and intolerance ...
Updated 06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...