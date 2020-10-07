Suspect in Ahmadi professor’s murder arrested

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a suspect named in the murder of an Ahmadi professor, Naeemuddin Khattak, who was slain on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

Peshawar SSP (operations) Mansoor Aman told Dawn that police had arrested Mubashir, a cousin of the slain professor, while the other suspect was still at large.

Prof Khattak, a zoology professor in the Superior Science College, Wazir Bagh, was shot dead by two motorcyclists when he was going home from the college.

The deceased’s family had named his maternal cousin, Mubashir, and another suspect, Saad Farooq, a lecturer at the Agriculture University of Peshawar, for the murder. Prof Khattak’s brother told police that he was following his late brother on a bike and saw both suspects opening fire on him. He said the accused had an argument with his brother on some religious topic a day earlier.

An official of the Agriculture University told Dawn that they had a lecturer at the Institute of Business and Management Sciences with the same name as the other suspect, but expressed ignorance about him being named in a murder case.

The official said the lecturer in question had attended his classes a day earlier, but did not attend duty on Tuesday.

In reply to a question about him being contacted by police, he referred the matter to the director of administration of the university. The director could not be contacted by phone.

