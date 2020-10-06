DAWN.COM

Church of England failed to protect hundreds of children from sexual predators, inquiry says

Reuters 06 Oct 2020

Canterbury Cathedral is seen in Canterbury, southern Britain, January 15, 2016. — Reuters
Canterbury Cathedral is seen in Canterbury, southern Britain, January 15, 2016. — Reuters

The Church of England failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades, allowing abusers to hide in an attempt to defend its own reputation rather than following its duty to protect young people, an inquiry said on Tuesday.

From the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church have been convicted of sexual offences against children, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said.

“Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome,” Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry, said.

“If real and lasting changes are to be made, it’s vital that the Church improves the way it responds to allegations from victims and survivors, and provides proper support for those victims over time,” she added.

According to the report, the primary concern of many senior clergy was to uphold the Church’s reputation.

“Senior clergy often declined to report allegations to statutory agencies, preferring to manage those accused internally for as long as possible,” the report concluded. “This hindered criminal investigations and enabled some abusers to escape justice.”

The report recommended that both the Church of England and the Church in Wales should each introduce a Church-wide policy on the funding and provision of support to victims of child sexual abuse concerning clergy.

“It should make clear that support should always be offered as quickly as possible, taking into account the needs of the victim over time,” the report said.

The Church of England said it would issue a statement later.

Comments (4)

Andher Nagri
Oct 06, 2020 06:57pm
Not much different from what goes on here, some disgusting parents go so far as hindering court proceedings and actually "forgive" these sick predatory Monsters!
bimal william
Oct 06, 2020 06:59pm
But they will criticize other country on Human Rights violations. Very surprised those people were never arrested n prosecuted.
Ahsan Gul
Oct 06, 2020 07:22pm
We do a big issue in our religious institutions to include mosques. Once a child is abused in younger years, he develops psychological and mental issues and may never recover. We read and read about these cases but after a few days hype draws down. Little children are our treasure and our next generation. Utmost attention to be given to this issue.
Afzaal ansari
Oct 06, 2020 07:23pm
Relentless decontamination process should be started to save the future of impeccable
