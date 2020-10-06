DAWN.COM

FIR against PML-N leaders registered on complaint of private citizen, not state: police

Wasim RiazUpdated 06 Oct 2020

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a meeting of the PML-N Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Oct 1. — DawnNewsTV/File
Lahore police issued a statement late on Monday night saying that the case registered earlier in the day against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders at the Shahdara police station for "conspiring" against the country and state institutions was done so on the complaint of a "private citizen" and not the state or its institutions.

The clarification came after police registered a first-information report (FIR) against several PML-N leaders on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed, under Section 10 (cyberterrorism) of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016) and sections 120-A (definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted on corruption charges by Pakistani courts, had delivered "hateful speeches" against the state and its institutions while addressing the multiparty conference (MPC) on Sept 20, and his party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Oct 1.

The FIR also said that PML-N's senior leaders who were attending these meetings endorsed Nawaz's speeches by raising their hands.

Those booked also included the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, former leader of the house in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-federal minister Khurram Dastgir, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid, former law minister Rana Sanaullah, and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq among others.

In a statement shared with reporters and attributed to "spokesperson of Lahore capital city police", the department said "different speculations were being made in the media but in reality, this case was registered on the request of a citizen, Badar Rasheed".

It said Shahdara police acted according to the rules and registered a case under the applicable sections of the law based on the request.

"This case is being investigated on merit keeping in view all legal aspects," it said, adding that action will only be taken against the person or persons proved to have committed a crime.

"Dispensation of justice will be ensured at any cost in the case," the statement said.

PML-N refuses to seek pre-arrest bails

The PML-N announced on Monday that its leaders will not seek pre-arrest bail in the sedition case.

"We will not seek a pre-arrest bail. If the PTI government has courage, it should come forward and arrest us," PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said while speaking to Dawn.

She asked PTI ministers to stop hiding behind "anonymous and frivolous FIRs" and file the same with their own names.

While speaking to reporters, PML-N leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the FIR was "another black mark in the fictional history books of Pakistan", adding that it had a "unique position among allegations of treason" in the history of the country.

"I request the federal ministers not to take support of Badar Rasheed and get FIRs registered with [their] own names so people can see [their] reality," he said.

Comments (4)

Hwh
Oct 06, 2020 02:22pm
Suddenly the "private citizens" got up from sleep. Great.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 06, 2020 02:23pm
Remember, all citizens are entitled to register FIR against any citizens who incite people against our army, judiciary and an individual. This is exactly what happened in Nawaz Sharif's and his cronies case. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Pro Democracy
Oct 06, 2020 02:32pm
Another lie.
Nausheen Khan
Oct 06, 2020 02:52pm
I second this FIR - need to take action against the corrupt
