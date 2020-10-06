DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Afghan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies following road accident

Reuters 06 Oct 2020

Afghanistan's top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai. — Photo courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter
Afghanistan's top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai. — Photo courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter

Afghanistan's top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

“ACB [...] mourns the heartbreaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman and a very fine human being [...]” the board tweeted.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.

Comments (4)

Dr. Talha Vaqar
Oct 06, 2020 11:51am
Ina lillahe wa ina ilaehe rajeoun
Recommend 0
Ss
Oct 06, 2020 12:04pm
What a tragic loss. May his soul rest in peace.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Oct 06, 2020 12:14pm
Ina lillahe wa ina ilaehe rajeoun. RIP
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 06, 2020 12:26pm
RIP but who is he exactly
Recommend 0

