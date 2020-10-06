DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Israel under diplomatic fire over sale of arms to Azerbaijan

AFPUpdated 06 Oct 2020

Email

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 5. — Reuters
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 5. — Reuters

JERUSALEM: A major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, Israel has come under diplomatic fire from Armenia over the struggle between the Caucasus neighbours in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia, a country long-seen as close to Israel’s nemesis Iran, only opened an embassy in Tel Aviv on September 17, but Yerevan recalled its ambassador barely two weeks later, citing weapons sales to Azerbaijan.

While Israel’s president on Monday spoke with his Armenian counterpart and attempted to smooth the waters, the Jewish state’s weapons exports to Baku will be difficult to give up.

The diplomatic rift came shortly after press reports, based on data from flight tracing site Flightradar 24, cited the take off of an Azerbaijani cargo plane from southern Israel.

The site said the aircraft, operated by Azerbaijani carrier Silk Way, took off from Ramon Airport, located near the Ovda military base, on the eve of the outbreak of hostilities.

Beyond this single example, Azerbaijan has a long track record of buying Israeli arms — to the extent that Iran in 2012 summoned the former’s ambassador to voice its concerns.

And while the Israeli defence ministry does not publish details of sales by country, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2016 said his country had bought $4.85 billion in defence equipment from the Jewish state (4.1 billion euros at current prices).

Israeli media say that Israel’s Elbit Systems sold Azerbaijan, a Shia country, armed drones — weaponry which has shifted the military balance in the decades-old dispute in which Armenian fighters long held the advantage of manning mountain outposts.

Azeri presidential advisor Hikmet Hajiyev told the Jewish state’s Walla news website last week that Azerbaijan was using Israeli-made drones, including so-called “suicide” drones that can destroy a target on impact, in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke on Monday with his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian in a call that Rivlin’s office said was at Sarkissian’s request.

Rivlin “expressed his sorrow at the outbreak of violence [...] and at the loss of life on both sides” in Nagorno-Karabakh, his office said in a statement, adding that the Jewish state’s long-standing relations with Azerbaijan are “not aimed against any side.” Rivlin said Israel was prepared to send Armenia humanitarian aid and expressed hope that the Armenian ambassador will return “soon”.

In Jerusalem, Armenian flags appeared this week from windows in the Armenian quarter of the Old City.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), over the past five years, Israel has been the top supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, with sales of more than $740 million, putting it ahead of Russia.

“Azerbaijan is an important country for us,” Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said.

“We always try to be a good supplier even during times of tension... we have to make sure that we will honour the contracts we make with Azerbaijan,” he added.

“It is not our responsibility what they are doing. They can fight with knives, they can fight with stones, people fight with many things.” The ties between Israel and Azerbaijan date back to the break-up of the USSR in the early 1990s.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mad tea party

Mad tea party

The desire for democracy and civilian supremacy is a mere charade.

Editorial

06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...
Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...