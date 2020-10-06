SAPM on revenue appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former federal finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood Khan as his Special Assistant on Revenue.

A notification to this effect issued here said that Dr Waqar — retired from government service on January 20, 2017 — will enjoy the status of a minister of state and is tasked to bring reforms within the tax machinery. Similarly, the new special assistant to the PM (SAPM) has also been given a mandate to raise maximum revenue as part of compliance to the IMF programme.

Dr Waqar has done PhD in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, United States, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University. He has vast experience of working with both public and private sectors.

Priority berthing for DAP vessels

KARACHI: The Fertiliser Importer Council on Monday requested the government to ensure priority berthing for DAP fertiliser vessels at the Karachi port.

Around 300,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser is scheduled to arrive at the Karachi port between October and November.

The fertiliser is used on wheat crop during the sowing season ie October and November.

Around 1,400,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser is imported in to the country each year.

MUFAP signs MoU for digital platform

KARACHI: Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and Central De­­po­sitory Company of Pakistan Ltd (through its subsidiary ITMinds Ltd) signed a memorandum of understanding for the development and implementation of a digital platform for the support of the mutual fund industry, a press release stated.

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan presided over the signing ceremony.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2020