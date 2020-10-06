DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Over a dozen staffers at Pakistan’s embassy in Nepal contract Covid

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 06 Oct 2020

Email

A source at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu said that at least one of the embassy’s staffers was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kathmandu. — File photo
A source at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu said that at least one of the embassy’s staffers was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kathmandu. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to grip Nepal, Pakistan’s ambassador in the country and his spouse and over a dozen members of the diplomatic staff have contracted the virus, informed sources told Dawn on Monday.

A source at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu said that at least one of the embassy’s staffers was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kathmandu.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated attempts over the phone by Dawn, but another Foreign Office official said that only four officials of Pakistan’s embassy in Nepal had contracted coronavirus, one of whom had already recovered. He said the rest of the virus-infected staff would be provided the best medical care and treatment.

One employee is under treatment in ICU of a Kathmandu hospital

Until late May, Nepal was an outlier in South Asia and for its low number and slow rise of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country went into relatively strict lockdown on March 24 and cases remained under 1,000 until May 28. However, the cases increased manifold since then as tens of thousands of migrant workers began returning home from India, after New Delhi eased internal travel restrictions on June 1 and Nepal began a phased reopening on June 15.

The cases started increasing after the Nepal government officially ended the nearly four-month-long lockdown on July 22, allowing most of the economic activities to resume.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Oct 06, 2020 09:42am
Imran Khan should visit Nepal and teach them how to perform smart lockdown.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 06, 2020 09:57am
please educate our staff
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Oct 06, 2020 09:57am
Teach these guys some science
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mad tea party

Mad tea party

The desire for democracy and civilian supremacy is a mere charade.

Editorial

06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...
Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...