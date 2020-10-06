DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Govt may open other volumes of JIT report in Panama Papers case: minister

Amjad IqbalUpdated 06 Oct 2020

Email

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan addressing a gathering at Wah Cantt on Monday. — APP
Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan addressing a gathering at Wah Cantt on Monday. — APP

TAXILA: Federal Minis­ter for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday hinted that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government might open other volumes of the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report in the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family.

He was talking to reporters after inauguration of gas supply schemes for three villages.

He said the government had opened only a few volume of the JIT report in the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family and it was now considering opening other volumes.

Read: A timeline of the Panamagate JIT's 60-day investigation

Mr Khan condemned those elements who were spearheading a smear campaign against the country’s institutions from London and Delhi.

Ghulam Sarwar accuses Nawaz of compromising country’s sensitive information

In reply to a question, he said the motive behind the opposition’s long march was to halt the accountability process against their leaders and to save their looted money. “No matter what the opposition does, its leaders will not get an NRO,” he added.

In reply to another question, he said the PTI government was taking all possible steps to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country. “Convicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif does not pose any threat to the government through his virtual speeches from the United Kingdom.”

Mr Khan alleged that Mr Sharif had targeted national institutions with mala fide intentions and tried to compromise the country’s sensitive information last week, adding that he should appear before courts to face corruption cases against him.

The minister said Mr Sharif’s medical board should be challenged and his medical report investigated.

In reply to a another question, he said directives had been issued to relevant departments to find officials who helped those pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who held fake credentials. Facilitators of pilots holding fake degrees would be punished according to law, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mad tea party

Mad tea party

The desire for democracy and civilian supremacy is a mere charade.

Editorial

06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...
Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...