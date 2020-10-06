DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Shahbaz complains of ‘inhuman’ treatment in custody

Wajih Ahmad SheikhUpdated 06 Oct 2020

Email

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif waves while being escorted by officials at the Lahore High Court after his bail was rejected on Sept 28. — AP/File
Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif waves while being escorted by officials at the Lahore High Court after his bail was rejected on Sept 28. — AP/File

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday complained to an accountability court about ‘inhumane’ treatment being meted out to him during physical custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).“I have been humiliated and subjected to cruelty during the remand despite my known medical history,” said Shahbaz narrating his grievance before presiding judge Jawadul Hassan.

The NAB produced the PML-N president before the court for hearing of the money laundering and illegal assets reference against him and his family.

He said it was a known fact that he had been suffering from a severe backache for the last 25 years.

“Initially the officials used to provide me food on a table in the detention room but now they deliberately put it on the ground so I feel pain picking it up,” Shahbaz told the court.

NAB chairman orders probe

The opposition leader further said that he was also denied help to turn a chair towards qiblah to offer prayers.

He alleged that all these acts were being done at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar. “If anything happens to me I would lodge a FIR against both of them,” he maintained before the court.

Judge Hassan expressed serious concern over the complaint by Shahbaz and warned the NAB that he would not tolerate any inhumane behaviour during the remand.

He observed that the suspect was a former chief minister of the province and the officials needed to treat him with respect.

A NAB prosecutor denied the allegations and said Shahbaz was not even kept in a lock-up but in a dispensary instead.

“If I pay a surprise visit to the lock-up it would be misconstrued as a meeting with the suspect,” the judge said and cautioned the prosecutor that he did not want to hear such complaints again.

Taking note of the complaint later in the day, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal ordered a probe to ascertain the `factual position’. An official statement said the NAB Chairman had already given instructions to all the regional bureaus to ensure self-respect of every accused during custody as per law.

HAMZA: The jail officials also produced Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before the court after a gap of several hearings as he tested negative for Covid-19 after 20 days of being infected.

A representative of the foreign office filed a report before the court saying the service of the arrest warrants against Nusrat Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz and Rabia Imran had not been executed at their addresses in London.

Advocate Amjad Pervez requested the court not to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of Rabia, daughter of Shahbaz, as she would join the trial proceedings.

Judge Hassan, however, turned down the request and observed that the warrants would be withdrawn after the appearance of the suspect.

The judge adjourned further hearing till Oct 13 and also issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat and Suleman.

Shahbaz has been in the NAB custody since his arrest on Sept 28 after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition as withdrawn. His first remand would also expire on Oct 13.

The police made strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex as a result commuters and pedestrians had to face a great deal of inconvenience.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Qasim
Oct 06, 2020 10:55am
Should have thought about the consequences before committing corruption, can't complain now! nor Pakistanis have any sympathy with you and rest of your family.
Recommend 0
Dr No
Oct 06, 2020 11:16am
Its not a hotel.
Recommend 0
super cruise
Oct 06, 2020 11:18am
Gen. Zia ul-haq kind of torture tactics will not work. Democracy will be rescued.
Recommend 0
ALI khan
Oct 06, 2020 11:23am
Move your own chair its not that hard. Your getting food u have a chair a bed what else do you want in jail.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 06, 2020 11:24am
Mr. Shahbaz Shareef, You will be used to. After all you will stay long in your new residence.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 06, 2020 11:34am
All criminals must be treated same.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 06, 2020 11:37am
@super cruise, you mean the general Zia about who nawaz sharif said he will complete his mission?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 06, 2020 11:51am
Mr. Shehbaz Sharif if you had introduced prison reforms in Punjab containing a better standard of living in prison for every prisoner-you would not be feeling so bad now. Ince in prison-all are equal. In Allama Iqbalś words 'Mehmood O Ayaz'.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 06, 2020 11:51am
@F Khan, for what please?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 06, 2020 11:52am
@super cruise, but a prison is just a prison.
Recommend 0
Bob
Oct 06, 2020 11:58am
A severe backache? Better send him to London!
Recommend 0
Sabir Shah
Oct 06, 2020 12:03pm
You will get treated just like others inmate.
Recommend 0
Enam
Oct 06, 2020 12:07pm
that so sad. You have to pick up your own food and there are no minions or peons around who are Billionaires thanks to you.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 06, 2020 12:12pm
For gods sake. He is in a NAB custody and not in a five star hotel.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 06, 2020 12:26pm
Fascist in PM house...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mad tea party

Mad tea party

The desire for democracy and civilian supremacy is a mere charade.

Editorial

Updated 06 Oct 2020

Pointlessly strident

PAKISTAN’S political discourse is suffering from a crisis of civility — one which does little to bring relief to...
06 Oct 2020

Second wave

CONSIDERING that the second wave of Covid-19 has already started confronting shaken health systems across the world,...
06 Oct 2020

Funding for tribal districts

THAT the much-touted 10-year development plan for the seven merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to ...
Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...