DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2020

Professor belonging to Ahmadi community shot dead in Peshawar allegedly after religious argument

Dawn.com 05 Oct 2020

Email

Prof Dr Naeemuddin Khattak was a faculty member at the Government Superior Science College Peshawar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Prof Dr Naeemuddin Khattak was a faculty member at the Government Superior Science College Peshawar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

A professor belonging to the Ahmadiya community was shot dead in a targeted attack in Peshawar on Monday, allegedly over his religious beliefs, police and officials said.

Police identified the deceased as Prof Dr Naeemuddin Khattak, who was a faculty member at the Government Superior Science College Peshawar.

Naeemuddin, 57, whose death coincided with International Teachers Day being observed today, held a PhD degree in zoology, according to the Anjuman Ahmadiyya Pakistan.

Bhana Mari police, in whose limits the incident took place, registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the deceased's brother.

According to the FIR, the complainant told police that he had paid a visit to his brother Naeemuddin at the latter's college and the duo later left for home.

Naeemuddin was driving his car and his brother was on his motorcycle. While they were passing through the Wazir Bagh area at around 1:30pm, two men riding a motorcycle stopped the professor's car, opened fire on him and fled, the FIR said.

Moharrar Ashoor Khan said the professor received five bullets and died on the spot.

The complainant nominated a friend of the deceased who is a lecturer at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, and another man as suspects behind the murder.

According to the FIR, Naeemuddin and his alleged killer (the lecturer) had a heated argument over a religious issue a day earlier.

Police identified the suspects based on eyewitness testimony and claimed to be making efforts for their arrest.

In a statement, Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Saleemuddin said Naeemuddin was targeted due to his Ahmadi faith, adding that the deceased had previously been facing "threats and boycott".

The professor has left behind a widow, two sons and three daughters.

"Over the past few months, there has been an increase in faith-based attacks on Ahmadis," Saleemuddin said. "In Peshawar, an organised hate campaign has been launched against Ahmadis which has resulted in the killing of Ahmadis."

“The government has failed in providing protection to Ahmadis," he added, urging state institutions to take steps for the community's protection.

Uptick in violence

Peshawar has seen an uptick in violence against the community in recent months.

On July 29, an elderly man, who was standing trial on blasphemy charges, was shot dead inside a courtroom in Peshawar. It later turned out that the deceased had reportedly left the Ahmadi community.

On August 12, a member of the Ahmadi community was shot dead in the busy Dabgari Garden area of Peshawar.

On September 9, a charged mob armed with batons and stones surrounded the house of an Ahmadi family on the outskirts of Peshawar over suspicions that members of the family were preaching their faith in the area. The family was later moved to a safe place by police.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
K k pandey
Oct 05, 2020 10:40pm
So sad. Tolerance is fading away.
Recommend 0
Notwo
Oct 05, 2020 10:47pm
And they call RSS bad.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Oct 05, 2020 10:47pm
RIP, feeling so sorry for the lost of an intelligent Professor.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...
04 Oct 2020

Feuding politicians

WITH political temperatures soaring and opposition parties all set to kick off their public engagement campaign in a...
04 Oct 2020

Macron’s views

OVER the past two decades, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 episode, there has been a flurry of political,...
04 Oct 2020

Strange ‘solidarity’

THE PPP’s decision to hold a ‘Karachi Solidarity Rally’, even as its administration implements mini smart...