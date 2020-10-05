President Alvi visits Kuwait, offers condolences over Sheikh Sabah's death

President Arif Alvi on Monday visited Kuwait to offer condolences over the demise of former Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who passed away last week at the age of 91.

A statement released by the President's office prior to his departure said Pakistan and Kuwait are bound by a close fraternal relationship.

"Under the leadership of the late emir, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Late emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan.

"He made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and the people closer. His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be long remembered."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left for Doha on Monday to meet with Qatari officials, will also stop in Kuwait to offer his condolences over the former emir's death, his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

On Sunday, Kuwait’s new ruler met with senior US and Iranian officials who separately paid respects over the death of the Gulf Arab state’s former ruler.

Kuwait’s state news agency said Sheikh Nawaf also received Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had lauded the late emir for fostering “moderation and balance”.