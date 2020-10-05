FIR registered against Nawaz, others for 'conspiring' against Pakistan, state institutions

A case was registered on Monday against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders at the Shahdara police station in Lahore for 'conspiring' against the country and state institutions.

The case was registered by a citizen, Badar Rasheed, under Section 10 (cyberterrorism) of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016), and sections 120-A (definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR also names party leaders Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar and others that participated in the PML-N's Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee meetings held last week.

The complainant states that Nawaz has several corruption cases against him that are currently under trial in the courts. "Instead of availing medical treatment in London, Nawaz is carrying out a planned conspiracy to defame the country and its institutions by making inflammatory speeches," says the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

It alleges that in the speeches made on September 20 and October 1, the former premier supported the policies of neighbouring India, so that Pakistan would continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list'.

"The main purpose of Nawaz's speeches is to isolate Pakistan in front of the international community and to declare it a rogue state," the complaint says. It adds that Nawaz is trying to turn the people against the democratically elected government.

The aim of the speeches is also to divert attention from human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to benefit Nawaz's "friend" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the complainant says.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a plea seeking a ban on Nawaz's speeches. The petition states that Nawaz has started actively participating in politics and has initiated a smear campaign against state institutions, after going abroad on the pretext of availing medical treatment.

'Govt trying to suppress opposition'

PML-N leader Zafar Iqbal issued a statement condemning the registration of the case. "Registering treason cases against politicians cannot hide the ineptitude of the government. Instead of addressing unemployment, inflation and poverty, the government is using state machinery to suppress the opposition."

In a statement posted on Twitter, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the registration of the case was proof of the fact that the "selected" government was "panicking".

"Voices fighting for the truth and for the rights [of the people] can't be suppressed by such false and baseless cases." She added that political opponents, the media, and those fighting for human rights and democracy were now being labelled as "traitors".

'Dangerous game'

In an interview last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif was playing a "dangerous game" by levelling allegations of political interference against the Army and claimed that the former premier had India's support.

"This is a dangerous game Nawaz is playing; Altaf Hussain played the same game," he had said, adding that he was "100 per cent" sure that India was helping the PML-N leader.

The former premier, after a hiatus lasting more than year, reappeared on the political scene last month to lash out at the PTI government and the Army.

"If change is not brought, it will bring irreversible loss to this country. It is very important that our armed forces stay away from our governmental system according to our Constitution and the Quaid's speech, and not interfere with the people's choice. We have made this country a joke in our own eyes and internationally as well," he had said while addressing a conference aimed at devising a strategy to oust the PTI-led coalition government.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal