Case against Khadim Rizvi, 6 others for flouting ban in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah and six others have been booked on charges of organising a public gathering at Chak 124-GB on Sunday.

The district administration banned the entry of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Faisalabad and issued an order back in August last.

Submitting an application, Jaranwala Saddar inspector Riazuddin said security constable Shahid Ali informed him that Maulana Rizvi was coming to Chak 124-GB in connection with the annual Urs of Syed Kifayat Shah Bukhari. He said the organiser, Asifullah, had been issued a notice regarding ban on the entry of Maulana Rizvi in Faisalabad.

He said police reached Chak 58-GB bridge where they tried to stop the caravan by showing them the order of the deputy commissioner issued on Aug 21 last. However, he said, they put up resistance and marched towards Chak 124-GB.

Despite restrictions, he said, Maulana Khadim Rizvi addressed a gathering. Police registered a case against him and six others under sections 186, 188 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 13 of The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order 1960.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2020