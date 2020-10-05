DAWN.COM

Federal govt to introduce electric buses in Karachi: minister

Imtiaz AliUpdated 05 Oct 2020

Federal Minis­ter for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
KARACHI: Federal Minis­ter for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the federal govt wanted to introduce electric buses in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, the minister said that transport was a big issue for the people of Karachi and the government was contemplating introducing electric buses in the megacity as well as in Islamabad.

“We would suggest this project to the Sindh government through the governor,” the minister said, adding he would also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the next visit to request him to switch the public transport in Karachi to electricity.

“We would take the Sindh chief minister onboard on the issue of electric buses for the city,” he said.

Referring to the newly-formed PDM, led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mr Chaudhry regretted that PPP was working with extremist political parties, adding it was a pity that now the PPP leadership was seeking the help of extremist forces to continue its politics in the country.

He said that Maulana Fazl was now talking of launching a movement against the government through seminary students.

He accused the PDM of spreading chaos in the country, adding that its leaders had no future as it was a grand alliance of corruption made by its corrupt leaders.

He said leaders of the PDM had no moral and legal justification as they were speaking against the army and the judiciary.

Mr Chaudhry allleged that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had helped former finance minister Ishaq Dar to flee the country by allowing the latter to board his plane while going on a foreign trip.

“They (PDM leaders) are talking of launching a movement only because they don’t want to return the looted money,” said the minister.

Leader of the House in the Senate and a PTI Senator, Shahzad Waseem, said the federal government had played a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19.

While criticising the opposition, he said they tried to make ‘political bargain’ during the passage of FATF-related bills, but failed.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2020

Comments (1)

Syed Basharat Hussain
Oct 05, 2020 09:53am
Before doing this, kindly address the load shedding issue first.
