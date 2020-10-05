DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 05, 2020

AJK govt to reimpose lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge

Tariq NaqashUpdated 05 Oct 2020

Email

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided in principle to resort to enforcement of a lockdown across the state as cases of Covid-19 are on the rise again. — AFP/File
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided in principle to resort to enforcement of a lockdown across the state as cases of Covid-19 are on the rise again. — AFP/File

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided in principle to resort to enforcement of a lockdown across the state as cases of Covid-19 are on the rise again.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Sunday.

During the meeting, officials expressed serious concern over increasing number of Covid-19 patients — particularly in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot districts —and directed concerned officials to impose a lockdown and come up with comprehensive and effective suggestions within two days, according to an official handout.

Mr Haider said that even major economic powers of the world had failed to contain the disastrous impact of the pandemic which strictly warrants nations with scant resources to follow precautionary measures at all costs.

He said: “We too have limited resources to deal with the pandemic and therefore we should leave no stone unturned to ensure that all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to by all sections of society in letter and in spirit.”

The prime minister called for enhancement of vigil at entry points of the territory along with strict observance of SOPs already worked out for the educational institutions, offices and markets.

Similarly, he said, religious congregations as well as political and social gatherings should also be curtailed to keep the virus at a bay. He said his government is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by people but at the same time it could not leave them at the mercy of circumstances.

“A fresh campaign needs to be launched to remind people that implementation of restrictions is in their own interest,” he said, adding, those violating SOPs should be subjected to strict punitive action to set an example for others.

Earlier, the meeting was informed by officials from the health department that the ratio of Covid-19 patients in AJK was 8.3pc, which is higher than any other province of Pakistan.

As many as48,396 people had so far been tested for Covid-19 in AJK, of whom 2,816 tested positive, they said.

From the affected persons, 76 could not survive while 2,408 had recovered, they said, adding, 312 patients were in home isolation and 20 in different hospitals.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Oct 2020

More censorship

Censorship by the authorities is becoming a troubling pattern.
05 Oct 2020

Difficult to survive

INFLATION is again in the news. It jumped to 9pc year-on-year in September. Month-on-month headline inflation rose...
05 Oct 2020

Cancer on the rise

THE findings of a recent study conducted by the Dow University of Health Sciences have revealed that cancer of the...
04 Oct 2020

Feuding politicians

WITH political temperatures soaring and opposition parties all set to kick off their public engagement campaign in a...
04 Oct 2020

Macron’s views

OVER the past two decades, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 episode, there has been a flurry of political,...
04 Oct 2020

Strange ‘solidarity’

THE PPP’s decision to hold a ‘Karachi Solidarity Rally’, even as its administration implements mini smart...