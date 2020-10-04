PML-N's Mohammad Safdar nominated in sedition case for 'defaming army and inciting hate'

PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was nominated for sedition in a first information report lodged in Gujranwala for allegedly "inciting hate [...] against the army" and threatening to forcefully obtain permission for a public meeting on October 16.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday at the Satellite Town police station in Gujranwala. According to the FIR, Safdar, in a meeting at the residence of PML-N member Usman Khalid Butt, allegedly talked about "toppling the provincial and federal government through forceful protests".

Butt, a member of the provincial assembly, has also been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR further alleged that Safdar, who is also the husband of party vice president Maryam Nawaz, "defamed and incited hate" against the armed forces. According to the FIR, the PML-N leader's "aim was to disturb public peace".

Safdar was also accused of telling people in the meeting that in case of arrest, the supporters should "besiege" the house of the nearest corps commander.

Furthermore, Safdar said that the permission for a public rally on October 16 will have to be obtained "by force".

The FIR was lodged under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 124(a) (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last year, Safdar was arrested in Lahore in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the government and the country's institutions.

He was granted bail a week later.