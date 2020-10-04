DAWN.COM

Ex-judge Arshad moves tribunal against sacking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 04 Oct 2020

Ars­had Malik, has filed an app­eal before Punjab Subordi­nate Judiciary Tribunal challenging the termination of his service by the Lahore High Court’s administration committee on charges of professional misconduct. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: The former dis­trict and sessions judge of video scandal fame, Ars­had Malik, has filed an app­eal before Punjab Subordi­nate Judiciary Tribunal challenging the termination of his service by the Lahore High Court’s administration committee on charges of professional misconduct.

The LHC had on Aug 6, 2020 issued a notification regarding “removal from service” of Mr Malik, who had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in one reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and acquitted him in another case.

The court’s administration committee headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan had on July 3 approved the removal of the sessions judge after an inquiry held by a judge of the high court had found him guilty of professional misconduct.

The ex-judge was proceeded against under Punjab Civil Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules 1990 on the charges of misconduct.

In his appeal, Mr Malik argued that the administration committee approved his termination from service even though facts did not warrant such an action. He said there had been no professional misconduct on his part.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the decision of the committee and reinstate him.

The Punjab Subordinate Judiciary Tribunal comprising three judges of the LHC is likely to take up Mr Malik’s appeal next week. Justice Tariq Abbasi heads the tribunal and its other members are Justice Masood Abid Naqvi and Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accused Mr Malik, being judge of an Islamabad accountability court, of convicting Mr Sharif in Al-Azizia reference under duress.

However, the judge claimed that he had been blackmailed by the PML-N supporters. He had acquitted Mr Sharif in the Flagship reference.

On July 6, 2019 PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had shown recorded video clips of Mr Malik at a press conference. She had claimed that the judge in the video admitted before a loyal PML-N worker, namely Nasir Butt, that he convicted Mr Sharif unjustly as there was immense pressure on him.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2020

