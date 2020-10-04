DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 04, 2020

Pakistan pledges to work for upholding of UN principles

APPUpdated 04 Oct 2020

Email

Pakistan on Saturday said that its active and prominent participation in the United Nations General Asse­m­bly’s opening session and allied meetings manifested its support and commitment to the UN’s purposes and principles. — Photo courtesy: RadioPak/File
Pakistan on Saturday said that its active and prominent participation in the United Nations General Asse­m­bly’s opening session and allied meetings manifested its support and commitment to the UN’s purposes and principles. — Photo courtesy: RadioPak/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said that its active and prominent participation in the United Nations General Asse­m­bly’s opening session and allied meetings manifested its support and commitment to the UN’s purposes and principles.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to participate actively in that endeavour, in cooperation with other member states, to build a world where conflict was outlawed and equitable prosperity for all was pursued in conditions of peace and security.

He said as noted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the General Assembly on Sept 25, the United Nations should be made fully responsive to the challenges of present times. He said Pakistan participated at the highest level in the opening segment of the General Assembly’s annual session from Sept 21 to Oct 1, 2020.

He said this year’s session was of enhan­ced significance due to the United Nations 75th anniversary celebrations. The limitations imposed by Covid-19 necessitated the conduct of meetings in a virtual format.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism; exposed egregious violations of human rights and international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); called for realisation of the Kashmiris right to self-determination; and articulated Pakistan’s perspective on a host of contemporary global and regional challenges.

FO calls for a world where conflict is outlawed

He also participated as one of the key speakers in four other high-level events organised on the sidelines, pertaining to poverty alleviation; illicit financial flows; financing for development; and bio-diversity summit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took part in numerous activities including the high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN and the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, as well as the ministerial meetings of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation; Uniting for Consensus group; and the UN Alliance of Civilisations.

The prime minister highlighted the developments in the IIOJK, and demanded peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The rise of the opposition?

The rise of the opposition?

Does the newly formed PDM have the street power, the tenacity and, most of all, the unity to force a hybrid regime to its knees?

Opinion

Editorial

04 Oct 2020

Feuding politicians

WITH political temperatures soaring and opposition parties all set to kick off their public engagement campaign in a...
04 Oct 2020

Macron’s views

OVER the past two decades, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 episode, there has been a flurry of political,...
04 Oct 2020

Strange ‘solidarity’

THE PPP’s decision to hold a ‘Karachi Solidarity Rally’, even as its administration implements mini smart...
Updated 03 Oct 2020

Babri acquittals

The verdict strengthens perceptions that even the judiciary does not have the resolve to call out the forces of Hindutva.
03 Oct 2020

Pressure on judges

DISPENSING justice in this country can be a hazardous job. The challenge assumes greater importance at a time when a...
03 Oct 2020

Increased medicine prices

THE government has been widely censured for allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of 94 life-saving...