No decision on use of RTS in GB elections

Jamil NagriUpdated 04 Oct 2020

The Result Transmission System (RTS) has not been made part of the upcoming general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, as the Election Commission of Pakistan has not taken any decision on this matter so far. — File photo
GILGIT: The Result Transmission System (RTS) has not been made part of the upcoming general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, as the Election Commission of Pakistan has not taken any decision on this matter so far, it emerged on Saturday.

An official of the Gilgit-Baltistan election commission told Dawn the system used in the July 2018 general elections had not been introduced in Gilgit-Baltistan for the upcoming polls, scheduled to be held on November 15, as no such decision had been taken by relevant authorities so far.

When contacted, Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan told Dawn that they were reviewing the RTS due to which no decision had been shared with relevant officials. However, he declared that the commission was determined to hold free, fair and transparent elections next month.

As the Election Act 2017 was extended to GB, every procedure would be followed to conduct the elections under the law, he added.

Another official of the GB election commission said RTS introduction was not under consideration in the GB elections.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2020

