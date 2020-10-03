DAWN.COM

At least 15 killed in east Afghanistan car bomb attack

AFP 03 Oct 2020

An injured youth (C-L) is carried to a hospital following a car bomb attack that targeted a government building, in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, on October 3. — AFP
At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, the governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

“The car bomb detonated at the entrance of the district headquarters building. Several armed attackers tried to enter the building after the attack but were killed by security forces,” he said.

Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan confirmed the details.

He said most of the victims were Afghan security force members but several civilians were also among the dead.

No one had so far claimed responsibility for the attack but Khan blamed the Taliban.

Both the Taliban and the militant Islamic State group are active in the region.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country even as the group is meeting for peace talks with Afghan government negotiators in Doha.

A roadside blast in central Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least 14 civilians, mostly women and children, the interior ministry said.

Afghan War
Comments (5)

Soomro
Oct 03, 2020 05:08pm
We know the Spoiler of Peace
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Oct 03, 2020 05:20pm
Afghanistan can never be at peace with herself.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 03, 2020 05:35pm
Conflict in Afghanistan favors only one country- India. Not for long.
Recommend 0
Oz
Oct 03, 2020 05:46pm
India trying it's best to ruin the peace deals , to further it's agenda
Recommend 0
Guzni
Oct 03, 2020 05:54pm
Surely a Nation next door to Pakistan does not like the peace process in Afghanistan.
Recommend 0

