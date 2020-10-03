DAWN.COM

October 03, 2020

India's Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

AFP 03 Oct 2020

In this file photo taken on September 01, 2020 the south portal gate of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel is seen in Dhundi village near Solang in Himachal Pradesh state. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 01, 2020 the south portal gate of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel is seen in Dhundi village near Solang in Himachal Pradesh state. — AFP

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed to rush troops to the country's remote Chinese border as tensions grow between the Asian neighbours.

The tunnel traverses India's northern Himachal Pradesh state and lies on one of two main routes for troops headed to border areas in Ladakh.

Twenty Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in June during a deadly clash in Ladakh, which shares a disputed boundary with China's restive Xinjiang and Tibet regions.

The two nuclear-armed countries have since rushed tens of thousands of additional troops and weapons to the area, and have been locked in a tense stand-off for months.

The $400-million, nine-kilometre tunnel will cut the journey by about 50km and four hours, enabling travellers to bypass a tricky route across a landslide-prone Himalayan pass.

The tunnel, at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres (10,000 feet), has been hailed as a feat of engineering.

A decade in the making, freezing temperatures and the challenging terrain meant construction work could only be carried out for about six months each year.

The project is part of New Delhi's push to catch up with Chinese infrastructure development on the other side of the border.

In the last six years, Modi's government has expedited several frontier projects including roads, bridges and high-altitude airstrips.

“We have put our entire energy in developing our border infrastructure. The country hasn't seen roads, bridges and tunnels built at this scale,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the tunnel on Saturday.

“Besides locals, this [infrastructure] will also hugely benefit the men and women in our army,” Modi added.

New Delhi hopes such projects will promote tourism and spur economic activity.

Sanjay Kundu, the police chief of Himachal Pradesh — which shares a long border with Tibet — recently proposed better roads and mobile connectivity as well as even arms training for the state's border villages.

India's Border Roads Organisation, which implements most of these strategic projects, says it has built more in the last four years than in the previous decade.

Its head, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, told AFP they were pressing ahead with “long-term plans based on their strategic calculations to develop these regions”.

Ajay Shivaram
Oct 03, 2020 04:16pm
Engineers marvel.. Worlds first high altitude tunnel.
Sumit
Oct 03, 2020 04:19pm
Good
Sami khan
Oct 03, 2020 04:23pm
China will blow the tunnel up! India playing dangerous game.
Zartaj Gul
Oct 03, 2020 04:24pm
A great Engineering marvel.
Hwh
Oct 03, 2020 04:25pm
Great job done by India.
Vishwanath
Oct 03, 2020 04:25pm
war no war, infrastructure is key to to nation development, i have personally seen this bridge, marvelous engineering feat!! kudos!!
M.Jan
Oct 03, 2020 04:28pm
Well done to the workers to complete a significant engineering project in such challenging environment. Hopefully, Modi won't provoke China to the extent that the tunnel gets destroyed by the Chinese army.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 03, 2020 04:33pm
India is marching ahead under the able leadership of PM Modi.
Aran
Oct 03, 2020 04:34pm
Well done
DARR
Oct 03, 2020 04:34pm
Well if China wanted to cower India into backing out, it certainly had the opposite effect.
M. Saeed
Oct 03, 2020 04:35pm
The best ammunition against an enemy is courage and resolve to serve the nation. And, Indian forces heavily lack such virtues.
Ali Mehdi
Oct 03, 2020 04:39pm
A slight miscalculation can end up this tunnel in Nepal or could take them back to where they’d started from.
M. Emad
Oct 03, 2020 04:42pm
The Himachal Pradesh tunnel would bring peace in South Asia.
Salman
Oct 03, 2020 04:43pm
Good for Chinese solider to use the route in nearby future
Hindu
Oct 03, 2020 04:44pm
How , developing infrastructure on our own side ,will make china tense....
Fastrack
Oct 03, 2020 04:45pm
Too little, too late. What's done cannot be undone.
Fastrack
Oct 03, 2020 04:46pm
More hate. More mischief. More embarrassment.
naveen
Oct 03, 2020 04:50pm
its an engineering feat
Sach baat
Oct 03, 2020 04:50pm
More economic development More jobs and opportunities More tourism More safe than previous routes Less time wastage
Sandeep singh
Oct 03, 2020 04:51pm
@Fastrack, more jealousy
Sandeep singh
Oct 03, 2020 04:52pm
@Salman, like they already using your infrastructure in all over the country.
A Shah
Oct 03, 2020 04:56pm
Under Modi, India is growing from strength to strength
Sandeep singh
Oct 03, 2020 04:56pm
Now some expert neighbours will tell bad and faults about this tunnel also will tell that this is not good.
Anand Yesu
Oct 03, 2020 04:57pm
@Fastrack, More loans. More corruption. More isolation.
PrakashG
Oct 03, 2020 04:59pm
An engineering feat, by Indian brains and Indian money.
Ga
Oct 03, 2020 05:01pm
This maybe the tunnel that Chinese wanted India to build so Chinese soldiers can use to invade India.
Kiran
Oct 03, 2020 05:01pm
That, is not a fails promise like, biggest plantation, biggest city project, but actual completion.
