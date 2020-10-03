DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 03, 2020

Karabakh’s main city hit as Armenia says it’s ready for mediation

AgenciesUpdated 03 Oct 2020

Email

THIS photo taken from a video released by Armenia’s foreign ministry on Friday shows shells allegedly fired by Azerbaijani forces hitting a target in Stepanakert.—AP
THIS photo taken from a video released by Armenia’s foreign ministry on Friday shows shells allegedly fired by Azerbaijani forces hitting a target in Stepanakert.—AP

STEPANAKERT: Armenia accused Azerbai­jani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day.

Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a ceasefire but Azerbaijan fired back and said that Armenia must first withdraw its troops.

Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians.

Intermittent shelling and ambulance sirens were heard in Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, throughout Friday, an AFP team reported.

Armenia said Azerbaijani forces struck Stepanakert, wounding “many” people.

Separatist authorities said ten emergency response workers had been injured when Azerbaijan struck.

International calls for the neighbours to halt clashes and begin talks have intensified as fears grow that the fighting could expand into a multi-front war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

The separatist government in Stepanakert said Azerbaijani forces had destroyed a bridge linking Armenia to Karabakh and vowed a counterstrike.

“There will be a proportionate response,” said Vagram Pogosyan, a spokesman for the separatist leader.

Azerbaijan retorted for its part Armenian forces were shelling a number of its settlements including the town of Terter.

‘Baseless reports’

The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad, meanwhile, rejected media reports that claimed Pakistan Army personnel were fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenian troops, terming the reports “speculative, baseless and irresponsible”.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate,” he said, adding that the situation could “compromise peace and security of the entire region”.

Armenia should stop its military action to avoid escalation in the crisis. He said Pakistan supported Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, in line with several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mea culpa

Mea culpa

It appears from PNCA’s internal documents that the paintings were a loan.

Editorial

Updated 03 Oct 2020

Babri acquittals

The verdict strengthens perceptions that even the judiciary does not have the resolve to call out the forces of Hindutva.
03 Oct 2020

Pressure on judges

DISPENSING justice in this country can be a hazardous job. The challenge assumes greater importance at a time when a...
03 Oct 2020

Increased medicine prices

THE government has been widely censured for allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of 94 life-saving...
02 Oct 2020

Foreign funding saga

THE Election Commission of Pakistan held another hearing on the political parties’ foreign funding case on...
02 Oct 2020

Emergency helpline

THE gang rape of a woman on the Lahore motorway has exposed many a weakness in administration and policing. What is...
02 Oct 2020

Space for student politics

ONCE again, this time in a meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal...