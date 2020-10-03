Crackdown intensified against SOP violators in Karachi as second wave feared

KARACHI: As five more Covid-19 patients died overnight and more than 300 new cases emerged in Sindh, the local administration imposed “mini smart lockdown” in five more neighbourhoods of Karachi’s East district on Friday evening, sealed six marriage halls and 104 restaurants across the metropolis for failing to comply with safety guidelines.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner-East said that five different localities — Al Mustafa Apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Askari IV in Faisal Cantonment, Block 13 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Al Khaleej Tower on Shaheed-e-Millat Road and few streets of Martin Quarters — had been placed under a 15-day “mini smart lockdown” with effect from Friday night.

In the daily situation report, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said five more Covid-19 patients died lifting the death toll to 2,517 and 316 more infected when 12,990 samples were tested raising the tally to 137,783. The current detection rate came to 2.4 per cent.

Urging the people to stay alert and practise caution, he said that so far 1,387,758 tests had been conducted which detected 10pc, or 137,783 cases, against which 95pc, or 130,730 patients, recovered, including 220 overnight.

He said that currently 4,536 patients were under treatment, of them 4,250 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 270 at different hospitals.

“The condition of 200 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators,” he said. “Out of 361 new cases, 223 have been detected from Karachi. They include 108 from East, 56 South, 32 Central, 23 Malir, seven West and six from Korangi.”

He said that Hyderabad has nine cases, Badin eight, Dadu and Kambar five each, Jamshoro four, Larkana three, Ghotki, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta one.

“I appeal to the people of Sindh to observe SOPs [standard operating procedures] because cases are on the rise,” he said.

Action against SOP violators continues

The city administration, which had already imposed mini smart lockdown in selected areas of districts West and South, continued a crackdown against businesses and public facilities violating SOPs.

“Some 104 eateries have been sealed so far for violating SOPs and health guidelines in different city districts,” said an official at the Karachi commissioner’s office. “Similarly, half-dozen marriage halls or banquets were closed for the same reasons. The restriction is imposed for 15 days as a penalty. This is an ongoing exercise and the number may increase if the people and business owners don’t pay heed to repeated appeals.”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre, urged the people to exercise responsibility to prevent putting people’s lives at risk and warned that no one should give up precautions.

“Indoor Restaurants & marriage halls emerging as high contributors to Covid spread. NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on SOP violations in these places. We must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk,” he tweeted.

PMA concerned over ‘second wave’ risk

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressed concerns over a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan in recent weeks, particularly in Karachi.

“Currently, Pakistan is at risk of Covid-19’s second wave as being experienced in other parts of the world. Unfortunately, however, people are showing little regard to the health and safety guidelines that may put burden on our hospitals facing acute shortages of staff and equipment,” the PMA stated in a press release.

It urged the government to closely monitor the situation and opt for the lockdown strategy if cases increased in some areas or institutions. The general public, it emphasized, should consider face masks as the strongest preventive measure against the disease till a vaccine was developed.

“We all must know that it’s a viral disease and spreads rapidly. Educational institutions, hospitals, marriage halls and markets are more sensitive areas where standard operating procedures should be strictly followed. It’s also important that children — who could be a source of virus transmission — follow preventive measures for which parents need to play their role,” it said.

