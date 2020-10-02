DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 02, 2020

AJK election commission warns against use of army chief's pictures for political purposes

Tariq Naqash 02 Oct 2020

Email

A picture of the banner put up by a PTI leader in AJK featuring the portrait of the army chief. — Photo: Twitter
A picture of the banner put up by a PTI leader in AJK featuring the portrait of the army chief. — Photo: Twitter

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has warned political parties against using portraits of army officers, mainly the chief of army staff, and heads of any other institutions such as the judiciary in their newspaper advertisements and panaflex banners and posters.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Abdul Rashid Salahria after the picture of a welcome banner put up by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, which carried portraits of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and another central party leader, went viral on social media, with many users criticising the alleged “politicisation of the armed forces”.

“We have received complaints that some political parties are using pictures of the army chief in their advertisements and panaflex banners. Under [the] law, no individual or political party can use or run a campaign on the basis of the pictures of the army chief or the head of any other institution. Such a step may lead to disqualification [of the political party or its leader concerned] under Section 21 of the Election Act, 2020,” the order said.

It pointed out that all political parties were bound by the code of conduct under Section 106 of the Election Act and could not deviate from it.

“Therefore all individuals and political parties are prohibited from showing for political purposes their [alleged] connections with the armed forces, particularly the army chief, judiciary or any other institution, or using their pictures in their advertisements and panaflex banners and posters for the purpose of publicity.”

The CEC directed the divisional and district administrations to initiate action under the law against those found violating his order in addition to removing all such banners and posters immediately.

In pursuance of the order, the divisional commissioners of Muzaffarabad, Poonch and Mirpur were asked by the election commission secretary to do the needful without any delay.

General elections are slated to be held in AJK in the mid of next year. The last elections held in July 2016 were swept by the PML-N.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Oct 2020

Foreign funding saga

THE Election Commission of Pakistan held another hearing on the political parties’ foreign funding case on...
02 Oct 2020

Emergency helpline

THE gang rape of a woman on the Lahore motorway has exposed many a weakness in administration and policing. What is...
02 Oct 2020

Space for student politics

ONCE again, this time in a meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal...
01 Oct 2020

The Afghan promise

A GENTLEMAN by the name of Abdullah Abdullah arriving at the head of a delegation to Pakistan raised a promise whose...
Updated 01 Oct 2020

Amnesty India

Our neighbour to the right has always exhibited a certain disdain for international human rights organisations.
01 Oct 2020

Film museums

THE KP government’s decision to acquire the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into...