DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 02, 2020

FIA says official suspended for acting as unofficial spokesperson for agency on social media

Dawn.com 02 Oct 2020

Email

A day earlier, FIA Director (cybercrime wing) Amir Farooqi had issued a notification and suspended the official, Muhammad Asif Iqbal, with immediate effect. — Reuters/File
A day earlier, FIA Director (cybercrime wing) Amir Farooqi had issued a notification and suspended the official, Muhammad Asif Iqbal, with immediate effect. — Reuters/File

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Friday issued a statement saying they had suspended an official for acting as the unofficial spokesperson for the agency.

"Assistant Director Asif Iqbal was suspended and issued an explanation for maintaining a private Twitter account bearing CCW which stands for CyberCrime Wing. He was acting as the spokesman of the wing on his own accord without permission which is against disciplinary rules," a statement posted by the wing's spokesman on Facebook said.

A day earlier, FIA Director (cybercrime wing) Amir Farooqi had issued a notification and suspended the official, Muhammad Asif Iqbal, with immediate effect.

Dawn had earlier quoted an official source as saying that Iqbal was suspended on the basis of a tweet, in which he shed light on a section of the cyber crime law. The tweet came days after an FIR was registered by FIA's cyber crime wing against Meesha Shafi and eight others for their alleged involvement in a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

The tweet in question said: "Whoever publicly exhibits false information that harms the reputation of a person, is [committing] a crime U/S 20 of Cybercrime Act.”

It added that the law prescribes three years imprisonment or one million fine, or both, for a person involved in propagation of fake news through social media that harms the reputation of another person.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Oct 2020

Foreign funding saga

THE Election Commission of Pakistan held another hearing on the political parties’ foreign funding case on...
02 Oct 2020

Emergency helpline

THE gang rape of a woman on the Lahore motorway has exposed many a weakness in administration and policing. What is...
02 Oct 2020

Space for student politics

ONCE again, this time in a meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal...
01 Oct 2020

The Afghan promise

A GENTLEMAN by the name of Abdullah Abdullah arriving at the head of a delegation to Pakistan raised a promise whose...
Updated 01 Oct 2020

Amnesty India

Our neighbour to the right has always exhibited a certain disdain for international human rights organisations.
01 Oct 2020

Film museums

THE KP government’s decision to acquire the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into...