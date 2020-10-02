Former KE chairman Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on power

Former Karachi Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, it emerged on Friday.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, dated October 1, said the premier "has been pleased to appoint Mr Tabish Gauhar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power with immediate effect".

Gauhar is the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy — a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector.

He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE's board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years, according to a statement on the power utility's website.

"Under his leadership, the company made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012," the statement added.