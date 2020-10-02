DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 02, 2020

Former KE chairman Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on power

Sanaullah Khan 02 Oct 2020

Former K Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Former K Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Former Karachi Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, it emerged on Friday.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, dated October 1, said the premier "has been pleased to appoint Mr Tabish Gauhar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power with immediate effect".

Gauhar is the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy — a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector.

He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE's board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years, according to a statement on the power utility's website.

"Under his leadership, the company made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012," the statement added.

Vikas
Oct 02, 2020 02:24pm
Is he a local or "imported" Pakistani?
hamid shafiq
Oct 02, 2020 02:27pm
what he can to do?
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 02, 2020 02:29pm
So, K-Electric's sales to Shanghai Electric is to be completed in record time now with the burden of enhanced rates for electricity consumption by the citizens of Karachi being passed on to them. There is no end to their suffering as everyone is in cohoots to fleece them by any means possible.
Ghabrana nahi hay
Oct 02, 2020 02:32pm
I hope all of ik friends now have job as SAPMs
meer
Oct 02, 2020 02:36pm
I think he is the same guy who funded PTI in 2013 election on behalf of KE owner(Abraaj Group).
rafiq
Oct 02, 2020 02:52pm
Welcome to game changers club. Country needs you.
