No truth to reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani troops against Armenia: FO

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 02 Oct 2020

In this file photo, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses the media at a weekly press briefing. — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan on Friday rejected "speculative and baseless" media reports claiming the Pakistan Army was fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Such reports are irresponsible," Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said in a statement.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces are currently engaged in the heaviest fighting in years over Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in the 1990s during the collapse of the Soviet Union. The long-simmering conflict erupted on Sunday with both sides blaming each other for the outbreak of violence.

A report published by TimesNowIndia and a few other media outlets this week claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan sent troops to the disputed territory to fight alongside the Turkish military and Azerbaijan army in Agdam.

The report quoted a telephone conversation between two locals in the area who mentioned the presence of Pakistanis in the territory.

"On Agdam’s side, they have gathered Pakistani soldiers and have taken them towards Agdam," the locals were heard telling each other, according to these media reports.

Reiterating Islamabad's position on the issue, the FO spokesman said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on Azerbaijan's civilian populations is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation."

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions, Chaudri said.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev had thanked Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan for their support in the fighting against Armenian forces.

Aliyev said Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey had all demonstrated support but added that Azerbaijan’s army did not need external help.

Ifti Malik
Oct 02, 2020 01:23pm
There is no smoke without fire.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 02, 2020 01:31pm
I am surprised to see the level to which Indian media has sunk for their hatred of Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Gary
Oct 02, 2020 01:31pm
When there is a smoke, there is fire.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 02, 2020 01:33pm
No Smoke Without fire......
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Oct 02, 2020 01:33pm
If an indian newspaper published it then must be 1000% fake!
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 02, 2020 01:37pm
And the World Believes you.....
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 02, 2020 01:38pm
This is no Time to Mess up in other countries Affairs....
Recommend 0
Hisham Bey
Oct 02, 2020 01:41pm
Indian media aka Godi media is in habit of dragging Pakistan in this war as well. Anything or everything that is said in Indian media is nothing but pure lies.
Recommend 0
Glasnost
Oct 02, 2020 01:43pm
Nobody cares about this news in Pakistan or elsewhere especially when its source is Indian media. They are always in habit maligning Pakistan in one way or the other.
Recommend 0
Shug
Oct 02, 2020 01:49pm
Is pakistan trying to say that the land doesn't belong ot the majority of population (Armenian) living there but to the legal heir (Azerbaijan)?
Recommend 0
ankit
Oct 02, 2020 01:52pm
Well, as the history goes, the Turks massacred over 100,000 Armenians, and are yet to apologize for it. Once again in the garb of religion, people have forgotten humanity.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 02, 2020 01:54pm
If it's a lie, India is behind it. Standard.
Recommend 0
VIJAY_SANKHAT
Oct 02, 2020 02:03pm
I think Pakistan used to raise voice against Mulsim countries... am I wrong?
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Oct 02, 2020 02:05pm
Why so serious... Mr. Fo?
Recommend 0
Gauri
Oct 02, 2020 02:06pm
The Eurasian times reported it first.
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 02, 2020 02:11pm
If the source is an Indian media outlet, we all know what to do.... ignore.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 02, 2020 02:14pm
And the world believes this!
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 02, 2020 02:23pm
Usual and expected mischief by the Indian media.
Recommend 0
Sasha
Oct 02, 2020 02:30pm
Turkey and Pakistan are blood brothers, together every where.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 02, 2020 02:52pm
@M.Jan, The World knows Better....(cannot Fool the World...)
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 02, 2020 02:53pm
@Patriot, Introspect.....
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Oct 02, 2020 03:37pm
How does Pakistan know that it's Armenians forces who are shelling Azerbaijan civilians and not the other way round?
Recommend 0

