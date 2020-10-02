DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 02, 2020

Pemra bars broadcast of absconders’ speeches

Kalbe AliUpdated 02 Oct 2020

Email

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday issued a prohibition order to all satellite news channels barring the broadcast and repeat broadcast of speeches, interviews and public addresses by proclaimed offenders and absconders on national television. — Dawn/File
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday issued a prohibition order to all satellite news channels barring the broadcast and repeat broadcast of speeches, interviews and public addresses by proclaimed offenders and absconders on national television. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday issued a prohibition order to all satellite news channels barring the broadcast and repeat broadcast of speeches, interviews and public addresses by proclaimed offenders and absconders on national television.

Pemra also barred the broadcast of any sort of debate on the possible outcomes of sub-judice matters.

Although the order came after speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were aired on national television, Pemra referred to a complaint by an individual, Mohammad Azhar Siddique, against the airing of speeches by a proclaimed offender.

The regulator referred to its own directive made in October 2019, and said that Pemra has already directed all satellite television channel licensees to form an in-house committee to ensure compliance with the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Pemra referred to Supreme Court decisions made in 2016 and 2019 and warned that any channel that fails to comply with the authority’s directives will face action under sections 29 and 30 of the Pemra Ordinance, which includes the imposition of fines and the suspension of the licence.

Pemra has ignored SC directives and did not issue notices to any channels airing Sharif’s previous speeches recently.

The notice issued on Thursday referred to the Pakistan Law Digest 2016, Karachi 238, which states that a proclaimed offender or absconder is not legally entitled to enjoy the privileges that an ordinary citizen enjoys, and an absconder is normally not supposed to enjoy certain rights.

The SC in 2016 had observed that there were 59,267 absconders in the country and they were likely to be enjoying facilities available to ordinary citizens such as banking services, property transfers, physical movement, obtaining SIM cards and so on.

The court stated: “If they have been enjoying such rights then the purpose and object of declaration of one as absconder/proclaimed offender never served its objective nor would so, if allowed to continue in the hearts of the files only.”

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moni
Oct 02, 2020 12:08pm
The court (rightly) stated: “If they have been enjoying such rights then the purpose and object of declaration of one as absconder/proclaimed offender (/criminal) never served its objective nor would so, if allowed to continue in the hearts of the files only.”
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 02, 2020 12:33pm
Excellent. A very wise move. If the hate speakers don't behave then they will be silenced by the authorities.
Recommend 0
AW
Oct 02, 2020 12:42pm
Convicted person’s citizenship rights are severely curtailed including the right to vote in the US
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 02, 2020 12:44pm
Good move. After Nawaz trapped himself by maligning the Army and the judiciary, there is now a strong case to deny him any more airtime on national TV channels.
Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Oct 02, 2020 12:49pm
So much for freedom of speech. Now stop raising fingers at others
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Oct 02, 2020 12:51pm
And free speech will be resting in peace (RIP)
Recommend 0
john papa
Oct 02, 2020 01:18pm
There goes press freedom
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Oct 2020

Foreign funding saga

THE Election Commission of Pakistan held another hearing on the political parties’ foreign funding case on...
02 Oct 2020

Emergency helpline

THE gang rape of a woman on the Lahore motorway has exposed many a weakness in administration and policing. What is...
02 Oct 2020

Space for student politics

ONCE again, this time in a meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal...
01 Oct 2020

The Afghan promise

A GENTLEMAN by the name of Abdullah Abdullah arriving at the head of a delegation to Pakistan raised a promise whose...
Updated 01 Oct 2020

Amnesty India

Our neighbour to the right has always exhibited a certain disdain for international human rights organisations.
01 Oct 2020

Film museums

THE KP government’s decision to acquire the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into...