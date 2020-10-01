DAWN.COM

'Is this what state of Madina looks like?': Nawaz lashes out at PTI government

Dawn.comUpdated 01 Oct 2020

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a meeting of the PML-N CWC on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday hit out at the PTI government for failing to control inflation and poverty, saying once again that his party's struggle was not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but "those who stole the election" and allegedly brought him into power.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N's Central Working Committee (CWC) via video link, the former prime minister said he was "pained" to see the existing state of affairs in the country, adding that the poor were today unable to afford food and send their children to school.

"Is this what the 'state of Madina' looks like?" he questioned, adding that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its "tall promises".

"You have destroyed Pakistan in every field," he said while addressing the government, and asked where the 10 million jobs were that it had promised to the people.

"Where are the people who brought you into power? They should answer to the nation as well."

He reiterated that the opposition's fight was not against Prime Minister Imran. "We don't give any importance to him. He is a selected prime minister which you have imposed upon this country.

"Those who brought this gift to us should answer ... why did they steal the election and mandate of the Pakistani people?" he said, adding that he could no longer remain silent considering the state of affairs.

"And no one should try to shut me up. Because I won't," he said amid applause and cheers from party workers.

In a tweet, Nawaz's daughter Maryam said he was "fighting the case of [the] people of Pakistan".

"It is clear that he will take it to the end. He won’t spare anyone who is part of the nexus nor will he mince his words."

Nawaz told party workers that he will "not let [them] down" and will remain "steadfast" on his ideology, saying he was not worried about the consequences.

He alleged that the PTI government was "brought into power" through rigging on election day and by breaking away the votes of smaller parties and independent lawmakers. He said Imran Khan became the prime minister by a majority of "only four votes".

"Who were the people of the tractor [election symbol]?" he asked, before answering himself: "These were the people who brought the [PTI] into power."

Referring to the remarks given by an Islamabad High Court judge on Wednesday that Nawaz had went abroad after "defeating the system", Nawaz asked whether he could expect justice in his case after such comments.

"And what justice did we get before? Why was that colonel visiting the court of [accountability judge] Mohammad Bashir again and again?" he questioned, without naming the person.

He also asked why the verdict against him in the Al-Azizia reference had remained intact even though the judge that issued it, Arshad Malik, had been dismissed.

Nawaz said his brother PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was arrested "without being heard", while Prime Minister Imran had refused to accept the resignation of retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa who he alleged had "amassed assets worth billions in the United States".

He said the Pakistani people were prosperous until 2018 and the PML-N during its tenure had started development projects in all sectors.

"There was adequate electricity again, terrorism ended, the economy was skyrocketing, poverty was ending, the gas too became available, people were getting employment [and] Pakistan was on its way to join the G20," the former premier said.

He said the PTI government had spent more funds on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project than the combined cost of the Lahore, Islamabad and Multan Metro bus projects started by the PML-N.

"Our growth rate was 5.8 per cent and today it is nearing -1.4pc," he said, adding that the PML-N government had kept the dollar exchange rate and prices of everyday commodities under control.

Referring to the motorway and Nankana Sahib rape incidents, he said criminals were "roaming freely" today unlike during the PML-N tenure.

More to follow.

Comments (11)

Salman
Oct 01, 2020 04:47pm
Yes it is.
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 01, 2020 04:54pm
Keep it up, NS. Nation wants good old days of 55 rupees per kilo sugar.
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 01, 2020 04:56pm
A great question.
Ismail
Oct 01, 2020 04:57pm
His nerves gonna burst any time. He knows everything from rocket science, atomic energy to politics but doesn't know sources of flats.
Vivek Lahore
Oct 01, 2020 04:57pm
Mian Sahib is in full form and hitting back to back centuries!!
Ga
Oct 01, 2020 05:00pm
State of Madinah was definitely not run by people living in Mayfair flats, Raiwind palace or 70 Clifton wearing expensive clothes
Tayyab
Oct 01, 2020 05:03pm
When are you coming back Sir ?
Shabash
Oct 01, 2020 05:09pm
Nawaz is good leader, he is the man who can bring business to Pakistan, Pakistan prosperity is with Nawaz
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 01, 2020 05:10pm
Can Nawaz Sharif say such things without international backing? He is definitely being sponsored by external forces.
kamal chowkidar
Oct 01, 2020 05:20pm
Nawaz should be Prime Minister again.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 01, 2020 05:22pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, : Agree but why the creators of PML-N are keeping quite and letting him make such statements? There is something more then just external forces. IK needs to be careful.
