October 01, 2020

Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz’s assets in Toshakhana case

Tahir NaseerUpdated 01 Oct 2020

Former PM Nawaz Sharif speaks to reporters in London. — APP/File
Former PM Nawaz Sharif speaks to reporters in London. — APP/File

An Islamabad accountability court on Thursday ordered authorities to seize former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s assets during a hearing of the Toshakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During today’s hearing, the accountability watchdog submitted a detailed record of Nawaz’s “moveable and immoveable properties” as had been earlier directed by the court.

Accountability judge Asghar Ali then ordered authorities to freeze the national and international bank accounts opened under the PML-N supremo’s name in a private Lahore bank.

Additionally, the court ordered that 1,650 canals of agricultural land in Lahore and 102 canals in Sheikhupura, owned by Nawaz, should also be seized, as well as his house in Murree.

Two tractors and the cars Nawaz allegedly obtained from the Toshakhana after paying 15 per cent of the price are also included among assets the court has ordered be seized.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz in the case in June this year and in July directed the Foreign Office to execute the arrest warrants through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Nawaz, through his counsel, had filed an appeal against the arrest warrants in the Islamabad High Court but withdrew it later. Earlier this month, the accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender.

The former prime minister has been in London for medical treatment since November last year. He left abroad after the court granted him bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and the Al Azizia reference (in which he was convicted for seven years).

Toshakhana reference

According to the reference, Nawaz, as well as former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, had obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying only 15 per cent of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It alleges that former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz ‘dishonestly’ and ‘illegally’ relaxing the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts vide a cabinet division memorandum of 2007.

According to a rule of Toshakhana, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division, indicating the nature and estimated value of the gifts. There should not be any undue delay in reporting the receipt of such gifts and those receiving should deposit them with the government.

Comments (22)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 01, 2020 04:10pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 01, 2020 04:10pm
Excellent. Bring this case to it's final conclusion.
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 01, 2020 04:14pm
It must be done immediately, Jatti Umrah Palace first.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 01, 2020 04:17pm
How shameful of these politicians to take gifts and cars, bend the rules and pay 15% of value. Unbelievable greed.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 01, 2020 04:17pm
Installment number one of outstanding dues from them to us.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 01, 2020 04:21pm
These were gifts to Pakistan's govt not for them personally so therefore they belong to people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 01, 2020 04:25pm
Finally!
Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 01, 2020 04:26pm
That is the way he used to win elections. The present elections free and fair.
Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 01, 2020 04:27pm
Atrocity at its peak, as if not then why not same verdict for Jahangir Khan Tareen.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 01, 2020 04:29pm
@Hasnain Haque, will you blindly beleive what ever NAB says, even without thinking?
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Oct 01, 2020 04:33pm
Nawaz Sharif knows that he is now free to do whatever he wants until he makes choice of coming back as a hero in hid favourable time.Since he is going to enjoy and preaches virtual politics.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 01, 2020 04:34pm
He has billions more stashed up abroad. He has got to pay up!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 01, 2020 04:39pm
@Vivek Lahore, So, should one believe a thief's "thinking"??
Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 01, 2020 04:52pm
These politicians are mentally ready for this day, that's the reason these politicians keep their looted money abroad.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 01, 2020 04:54pm
The same thing waiting for IK once he come off of the office.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 01, 2020 05:02pm
served him good.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 01, 2020 05:02pm
He should be brought back.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 01, 2020 05:03pm
@AAA, His case is different. Way different plus he had paid all his taxes. No fraud property.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 01, 2020 05:07pm
Look at the list of his assets. A leader comming from a middle class family background ended up with a very huge amount/assets in a continously getting poorer and poorer country.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 01, 2020 05:08pm
@Hasnain Haque, they are shame-proof.
Recommend 0
AIsha
Oct 01, 2020 05:18pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Better late than never! Its a start!
Recommend 0
Gen Paparichie
Oct 01, 2020 05:26pm
Dont care, i got a clean chit from IK!
Recommend 0

