Imran’s General Assembly speech most viewed among world leaders on UN’s YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly is the most-watched video among world leaders on the UN’s YouTube page with more than 170,000 views since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 25.

Coming in second is US President Donald Trump’s UNGA address with close to 140,000 views since it was uploaded on September 22. In third place is Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s speech, which has more than 95,000 views since it was uploaded on September 23.

In comparison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech was viewed a little more than 60,000 times since it was uploaded on September 26.

PM Imran had used his UNGA address to warn the international community that India was planning another “ill-conceived misadventure” in a “nuclearised environment,” but Pakistan was ready to “fight for its freedom to the end”.

He had also urged the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing this dangerous conflict, which could jeopardise the entire region.

“In order to divert attention from its illegal actions and atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is playing a dangerous game of upping the military ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised strategic environment,” he had said.

Commenting on the Afghan peace process, the premier said Pakistan's desire for peace in the region manifested in its efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

“I have consistently maintained over the past two decades that there is no military solution to the decades-old-conflict in Afghanistan,” he had said. “The only way forward was and is a political settlement which involves the full spectrum of Afghanistan’s political actors.”

PM Imran had also drawn attention to Islamophobia, and urged the international community to avoid blaming Muslims for every bad incident in the world, to stop ridiculing their religious personalities and to not desecrate their religious places.