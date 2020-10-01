DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 01, 2020

Imran’s General Assembly speech most viewed among world leaders on UN’s YouTube

Dawn.com 01 Oct 2020

Email

In this photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a virtual address to the UNGA session held earlier this month. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a virtual address to the UNGA session held earlier this month. — DawnNewsTV/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly is the most-watched video among world leaders on the UN’s YouTube page with more than 170,000 views since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 25.

Coming in second is US President Donald Trump’s UNGA address with close to 140,000 views since it was uploaded on September 22. In third place is Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s speech, which has more than 95,000 views since it was uploaded on September 23.

In comparison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech was viewed a little more than 60,000 times since it was uploaded on September 26.

PM Imran had used his UNGA address to warn the international community that India was planning another “ill-conceived misadventure” in a “nuclearised environment,” but Pakistan was ready to “fight for its freedom to the end”.

He had also urged the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing this dangerous conflict, which could jeopardise the entire region.

“In order to divert attention from its illegal actions and atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is playing a dangerous game of upping the military ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised strategic environment,” he had said.

Commenting on the Afghan peace process, the premier said Pakistan's desire for peace in the region manifested in its efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

“I have consistently maintained over the past two decades that there is no military solution to the decades-old-conflict in Afghanistan,” he had said. “The only way forward was and is a political settlement which involves the full spectrum of Afghanistan’s political actors.”

PM Imran had also drawn attention to Islamophobia, and urged the international community to avoid blaming Muslims for every bad incident in the world, to stop ridiculing their religious personalities and to not desecrate their religious places.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kumar
Oct 01, 2020 03:22pm
Half of those people must be from India
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 01, 2020 03:24pm
PMIK is a world star personality with charisma and wisdom.
Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Oct 01, 2020 03:26pm
A true leader respected nationally and internationally.
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
Oct 01, 2020 03:28pm
What a great achievement. Congratulations from east neighbour
Recommend 0
littletimor
Oct 01, 2020 03:32pm
Only our pakistani friends could have watched it.
Recommend 0
Zaheer
Oct 01, 2020 03:35pm
We should give him a chance
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Oct 01, 2020 03:35pm
All thanks to Indian viewers
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 01, 2020 03:46pm
@Gaurav, The other side of hating somebody obsessively.
Recommend 0
Sacrasm
Oct 01, 2020 03:46pm
Modi was at number two then surely.
Recommend 0
Mohit
Oct 01, 2020 03:48pm
Well, well. Did anybody care to watch Modi?
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Oct 01, 2020 03:50pm
Some supporters have nothing to do but listen to his speech. He is not taking any action
Recommend 0
Pakhandi
Oct 01, 2020 03:51pm
Modis speech was watched live by entire India and Pakistan. Do the maths.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Curable irregularities

Curable irregularities

Whatever be the name of this system, it cannot be considered in accordance with the Constitution.
Towards growth

Towards growth

Khurram Husain
Even as the government talks of further stimulus, it is in fairly advanced stages of its talks for revival of the IMF programme.

Editorial

01 Oct 2020

The Afghan promise

A GENTLEMAN by the name of Abdullah Abdullah arriving at the head of a delegation to Pakistan raised a promise whose...
Updated 01 Oct 2020

Amnesty India

Our neighbour to the right has always exhibited a certain disdain for international human rights organisations.
01 Oct 2020

Film museums

THE KP government’s decision to acquire the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into...
30 Sep 2020

Maryam in the mix

NEVER the ideal indulgence for the fainthearted, politics in Pakistan may be poised to enter a real action-packed...
Updated 30 Sep 2020

Unrepentant sexism

UNDETERRED by the outrage over his earlier callous remarks, CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh once again exposed his sexist...
30 Sep 2020

Looming wheat crisis

PAKISTAN could face a major wheat crisis by the end of December. The warning has come from the National Assembly...