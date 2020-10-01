Vice Admiral Niazi named new Chief of Naval Staff

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday designated Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi as the next Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

Admiral Niazi will replace Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who retires on October 6.

While the government is yet to officially notify the appointment, Dr Shahbaz Gill, the prime minister’s special assistant on political communication, confirmed that Admiral Niazi has been named as Admiral Abbasi’s successor.

A navy spokesman said the change of command will take place on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Niazi will be promoted to the rank of Admiral before he takes up Pakistan Navy’s command.

He was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and also won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

He has served on various command and staff posts. His command appointments include Pakistan Fleet Commander, Com­manding Officer of PNS Badr and PNS Tariq, 18th Destroyer Squadron Commander, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab, Lahore.

His previous staff appointments include principal secretary to chief of the naval staff, head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (training and evaluation) and Director General of Naval Intelligence.

He is graduate of Army Command and Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the government of France.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said the outgoing CNS visited General Headquarters for a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa. “COAS thanked CNS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career,” the ISPR stated.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2020