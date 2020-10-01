Pakistan offers to train Iraqi armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday offered to train personnel of Iraqi armed forces at the military training facilities in the country.

The offer was made by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak while talking to Iraqi envoy Hamid Abbas Lafta, who had called on him.

“Both countries should work closely to share their experiences and build capacities of their armed forces,” Mr Khattak said. Pakistan intends to enhance its defence cooperation with Iraq.

The minister noted that Pakistan has developed training facilities and infrastructure for its armed forces, which are being availed by several other foreign countries, especially for training related to special services group and counterterrorism.

“Therefore. both countries (Pakistan and Iraq) can mutually share their defence-related experiences,” he maintained. Mr Khattak said that in view of the importance that Pakistan attaches to its relation with Iraq, it wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, particularly the defence sector.

“Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq,” he further said.

Mr Lafta conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Iraq to working closely with Pakistan and further strengthening their relations, especially in the field of defence, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, October 1st , 2020