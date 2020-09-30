DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2020

Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case for 'lack of evidence'

Reuters | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 30 Sep 2020

Sakshi Maharaj (in turban), a lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), flashes a victory sign after he was acquitted in a case over the demolition of a mosque at a disputed site 28 years ago, outside a court in Lucknow on September 30. — Reuters
Sakshi Maharaj (in turban), a lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), flashes a victory sign after he was acquitted in a case over the demolition of a mosque at a disputed site 28 years ago, outside a court in Lucknow on September 30. — Reuters

An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted Hindu nationalist leaders, including former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, in a case over the demolition of a mosque at a disputed site 28 years ago, citing a lack of evidence.

The demolition sparked nationwide riots that killed more than 3,000 people in a decades-long dispute that has fueled Hindu-Muslim tension, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for Hindu renaissance helped bring it to power.

Read: From the rubble of Ayodhya

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Lucknow in its Wednesday ruling said that the demolition was not pre-planned and that the people who demolished the mosque were “anti-national elements”.

The court pinned the blame on miscreants mingled among the crowd instead, adding that leaders such as Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, another former cabinet minister, had tried to keep the mob from turning violent.

Handing down its verdict after a lengthy legal battle, the court said there was not enough evidence to directly tie any of the accused to the violence, defence lawyer Manish Kumar Tripathi said.

“The court did not accept the evidence, it was not strong enough,” Tripathi told reporters at the courthouse.

The court had ignored all the evidence in Wednesday's case, said Zafaryab Jilani, a lawyer for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, adding that it planned to appeal to the high court against the decision.

“We will seek remedy,” he added.

'Indian judiciary miserably fails to deliver justice again'

Reacting to the verdict, Pakistan strongly condemned the "shameful" acquittal of those responsible for demolishing the historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

"Taking almost three decades to decide on the criminal act which was televised live and happened as a result of well-planned Rath Yatras and on the instigation to mobs by the accused BJP, VHP and other leaders of Sangh Parivar, tells the world that the Hindutva-inspired Indian judiciary miserably failed to deliver justice again," said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The demolition of the mosque had resulted in BJP-led communal violence leading to thousands of killings. If there was a semblance of justice in the so-called largest ‘democracy’, the individuals, who had boasted of the criminal act publicly, could not have been set free.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-BJP regime and the Sangh Parivar are responsible for the continued desecration and demolition of mosques in India in an organised manner as they did during the Gujarat massacre of 2002 and Delhi pogrom in 2020."

Pakistan urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship and other Islamic sites "on which the Hindu extremists and zealots have laid claims".

Conversion to temple

Advani, who was then BJP chief, was among 32 people accused of criminal conspiracy and inciting a mob to tear down the 16th century Babri mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya in 1992.

The mosque stood on a site revered by devout Hindus as the birthplace of Ram.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a Hindu temple to be built at the site, after the Supreme Court paved the way last year, in a decision that also ordered land to be allotted further away for a mosque.

Pakistan, called the top court verdict "a flawed judgement", had said: "A temple built on the site of a historic mosque will remain a blot on the face of the so-called Indian democracy for the times to come."

The Mask
Sep 30, 2020 01:54pm
Justice served.
Recommend 0
krsn
Sep 30, 2020 01:54pm
Things are pretty same across the border
Recommend 0
Asim Malik
Sep 30, 2020 01:55pm
Pakistani courts are helping Pakistani rightists whereas Indian courts are helping Indian rightists.
Recommend 0
Sami
Sep 30, 2020 01:56pm
Shame on India!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Sep 30, 2020 01:57pm
Supreme Leader Modi has rule the courts too.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 01:57pm
Even courts are under influence of religious hate and have been maligned under this fascist regime by RSS goons!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 01:59pm
India has now officially become a nation where religious hate is promoted and legally protected! Ready to be blacklisted!
Recommend 0
Usman Ullah Khan
Sep 30, 2020 02:00pm
What else can we expect from RSS India?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 30, 2020 02:00pm
Do you think our PM will raise a voice against such injustice? I don't think so. (NOTE: I have been posting my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. For original ID, please look for this note - because an inspired PTI crony has recently created a fake ID).
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 30, 2020 02:03pm
Better late than never
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 30, 2020 02:04pm
as expected from Indian kangroo supreme court
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 30, 2020 02:05pm
@Asim Malik, Fully agree with you . (NOTE: I have been posting my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. For original ID, please look for this note - because an inspired PTI crony has recently created a fake ID).
Recommend 0
Syed Ahsan
Sep 30, 2020 02:10pm
Of Course...
Recommend 0
Cye
Sep 30, 2020 02:11pm
Indian justice system is a joke world over right now.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 02:14pm
India has now officially become a nation where religious hate is promoted and legally protected! Ready to be blacklisted!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 30, 2020 02:14pm
I am not surprised about the verdict - this was expected. So who provoked public to demolish the Babri Musjid, obviously, RSS? (NOTE: I have been posting my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. For original ID, please look for this note - because a PMLN crony has recently created a fake ID - be aware).
Recommend 0
Charlie da Chaplin
Sep 30, 2020 02:14pm
Might is always right..
Recommend 0
Sri
Sep 30, 2020 02:20pm
@Salman, read the article in full before giving your profound comments. It's not the supreme court
Recommend 0
Hisham Bey
Sep 30, 2020 02:21pm
What else can one expect from the 'saffron' courts of India!
Recommend 0
Raju
Sep 30, 2020 02:22pm
@Cye, Indian justice system is a joke world over right now. As opposed to clean and transparent Pakistani judicial system, right?
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 30, 2020 02:22pm
Justice done, after a long wait
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Sep 30, 2020 02:25pm
No justice in India for Muslims , Christians, Jews, and Sikh,
Recommend 0
khangul
Sep 30, 2020 02:33pm
Modi and his fascist team has made it into the top court too, he can do whatever he wants in his Bharat Mata without any regard for the rule of law.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 02:39pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, The real one doesn't agree at all !!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 02:44pm
@Raju, This news is about compromised justice system in your biggest 'democracy', not about another country. Deflecting with 'what-about-ism' is futile!
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Sep 30, 2020 02:44pm
RIP the fig leaf of Indian justice
Recommend 0
Truth is Bitter
Sep 30, 2020 02:50pm
Doors of high court and supreme court are still open. It will be surely challenged in upper court.
Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Sep 30, 2020 02:52pm
According to top Indian court ".......the people who demolished the mosque were “anti-national elements”." In Indian political terminology "anti-national" is used in place of "Muslim". So now we know.
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Sep 30, 2020 02:53pm
India is going in the right direction, the rightist side which is wrong...
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 30, 2020 02:55pm
India is not our country what they do is their internal matter. We have a lot to do in our own backyard.Lets focus on our own economy-on our social conduct- on our morality- on our own civil grooming.
Recommend 0
Rkh
Sep 30, 2020 02:55pm
Joke with justice
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 30, 2020 03:00pm
@The Mask, The mask of fair justice has been lifted in the biggest 'democracy'! This is how Modi himself got away in Gujarat episode. "Insufficient evidence" was the ruse then as well, according to the compromised SIT of investigating team, appointed by the Supreme Court. So, that case never even came to trial.
Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 30, 2020 03:00pm
@Asim Malik, Hence as per you it is a universal phenomena.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 30, 2020 03:02pm
@RAT©, it's not easy to find the real one.
Recommend 0
Chim Pan Xi
Sep 30, 2020 03:02pm
They are relieved now.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 30, 2020 03:11pm
@Sri, doesn't matter, SC will do same after Ayodhya verdict
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Sep 30, 2020 03:11pm
Only 3000 Muslims were killed after the Babri Mosque demolition, a small number by Indian standard.
Recommend 0

