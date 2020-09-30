In pictures: Primary students back in class in final phase of reopening educational institutions

Positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded at a rate of less than one per cent in high schools and universities.

Primary schools across Pakistan reopened on Wednesday in the final phase of resuming educational activities in the country that were curtailed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, educational institutions from class 9 to university level had been reopened in the first phase after a gap of six months, followed by class six to eight on Sept 23 in the second phase.

According to the government, positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded at a rate of less than one per cent in high schools and universities which has prompted authorities to give the green signal for primary schools.

However, some, including the Sindh health minister, have expressed reservations about sending primary pupils back to school, urging the decision to be deferred till the situation has improved.

Students wear protective masks as they get their hands sanitised before entering a class in Peshawar on September 30. — Reuters

Children wearing facemasks attend a class at a school in Lahore on September 30. — AFP

