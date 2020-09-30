DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2020

Primary schools reopen today

Kashif AbbasiUpdated 30 Sep 2020

Email

Students at a primary school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Sirajuddin
Students at a primary school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Sirajuddin

ISLAMABAD: Under the final phase of reopening of educational institutions, primary schools across the country will reopen on Wednesday (today) as positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded at a rate of less than one per cent in high schools and universities.

The announcement was made by federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan after a review meeting held at the National Command and Operation Centre here on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Sept 15, after a gap of six months, educational institutions from class 9 to university level had been reopened in the first phase, followed by class six to eight on Sept 23 in the second phase.

Mr Mahmood said the review meeting attended by representatives of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had unanimously decided to reopen primary schools across the country from Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken on the basis of statistics as after the opening of educational institutions on Sept 15 in the first phase, 171,436 tests had been conducted in the institutions across the country. Of them only 1,284 positive (0.8pc) cases were reported among teachers, students and staffers.

The minister said that in view of the less number of positive cases in educational institutions, the meeting decided to reopen primary schools from Wednesday.

He assured the parents that strict monitoring of schools would be carried out and there would be no compromise on implementation of health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said action would be taken against those schools which failed to follow the SOPs and health guidelines.

Mr Mahmood said those schools which did not observe the government SOPs had been closed down and now special focus would be to get the SOPs implemented in primary schools in letter and spirit as children needed more care of teachers, school administrators and parents.

He appreciated the efforts made by teachers, students and parents so far in implementation of the SOPs in educational institutions that resulted in less number of positive Covid-19 cases and helped in making the decision to reopen primary schools.

Dr Faisal Sultan said primary schools across the country had more than 30 million students. He said that since these children could not follow the SOPs on their own, it was a responsibility of the school administration to ensure that students follow health guidelines and wear mask.

The SAPM advised the parents not to send their children to schools if they noticed that their kids were suffering from fever and flue. In case such a student joins school, it is incumbent upon the management to contact the parent to send him/her back home, he added.

He said the spread of Covid-19 could be controlled with the collective efforts of parents, teachers and school administrators.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Autumn of discontent

Autumn of discontent

A characteristic of hybrid rule is the duality of power, and that has its own perils.

Editorial

30 Sep 2020

Maryam in the mix

NEVER the ideal indulgence for the fainthearted, politics in Pakistan may be poised to enter a real action-packed...
30 Sep 2020

Unrepentant sexism

UNDETERRED by the outrage over his earlier callous remarks, CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh once again exposed his sexist...
30 Sep 2020

Looming wheat crisis

PAKISTAN could face a major wheat crisis by the end of December. The warning has come from the National Assembly...
Updated 29 Sep 2020

At daggers drawn

WHILE it is true that the government may not be directly responsible for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in...
29 Sep 2020

No press freedom

THE situation is bad enough if the press and citizens of a country are denied freedom of expression. It is at its...
29 Sep 2020

Covid-19 precautions

DURING the past couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country. According to news...