September 29, 2020

WHO chief lauds Pakistan for suppressing Covid-19 while keeping economy afloat

AFP | Dawn.com 29 Sep 2020

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it's “never too late to turn things around” in the fight against Covid-19. — AFP/File
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has once again praised Pakistan's response to the coronavirus, saying the country managed to fight the pandemic while allowing its economy to pick up as the country stabilises.

In an op-ed in the British online newspaper The Independent, Tedros noted that Pakistan had deployed the infrastructure built over many years for polio to combat Covid-19.

"Community health workers who have been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children against polio have been redeployed and utilised for surveillance, contact tracing and care," he wrote.

Related: Fighting Covid and polio: How the 1166 helpline is working to counter misinformation, address fears

He said this strategy had "suppressed the virus so that, as the country stabilises, the economy is also now picking up once again".

Pakistan's response reinforces "the lesson that the choice is not between controlling the virus or saving the economy; the two go hand-in-hand", the WHO chief added.

Besides Pakistan, Tedros picked out certain other countries for praise, notably Thailand, Italy and Uruguay, for their handling of the pandemic.

He said the grim milestone of one million Covid-19 deaths should spur the planet into fighting back against the disease, insisting that it was “never too late to turn things around”.

Tedros said there were encouraging signs of hope, citing vaccine candidates in final-stage trials.

And he said that while the world awaited scientific breakthroughs, the new coronavirus could be effectively contained through proven public health measures.

“One million people have now been lost to Covid-19 and many more are suffering because of the pandemic,” he wrote.

“This milestone is a difficult moment for the world but there are glimmers of hope that encourage us now and in the near future.

“No matter where a country is in an outbreak, it is never too late to turn things around.”

'Seize the opportunity'

Tedros outlined four essential steps to get the pandemic under control, starting with preventing amplifying events and protecting vulnerable groups.

He stressed the need for individual responsibility in washing hands, wearing masks and keeping a distance; and for governments to find, isolate, test and care for cases, then trace and quarantine their contacts.

“While today's milestone gives us pause for reflection, this is a moment for us all to come together, in solidarity, to fight back against this virus,” Tedros said.

“History will judge us on the decisions we do and don't make in the months ahead. Let's seize the opportunity and bridge national boundaries to save lives and livelihoods.”

'One million tragedies'

The WHO chief reiterated his call for funding for the WHO-led ACT-Accelerator, a globally pooled hunt for Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

The programme has just $3 billion of the $38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year.

Meanwhile the Red Cross, also based in Geneva, said the death toll was one more tragic milestone in the rolling humanitarian catastrophe.

“Today, we stand in grim solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of families that have lost loved ones,” said Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“A million deaths represent one million individual tragedies and countless heartbreaks.”

He added that while fighting the pandemic, “we need to be planning for the support that millions of people will need to rebuild their lives even once this illness is finally defeated”.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (14)

Johnny sins
Sep 29, 2020 10:25pm
Great man, He also lauds iron brother!
Recommend 0
ADAM
Sep 29, 2020 10:25pm
Great Kaptaan doing good.......... again
Recommend 0
Polaris
Sep 29, 2020 10:27pm
Thanks for the comments of the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes. Hopefully, efforts will continue to succeed in the handling of the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Fahad
Sep 29, 2020 10:30pm
Imran khan thinks for generations, while PPP & PMLN thinks for next elections. At last we have some sincere leader in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 29, 2020 10:35pm
Economy afloat???
Recommend 0
Prashant Chaturvedi
Sep 29, 2020 10:37pm
Nawaz Sharif or Zardari would have done much better if they were in power
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 29, 2020 10:38pm
Modi should ask Pakistan PM Imran Khan for help to control the virus. The poor people in India are dying either with hunger or with viruses.
Recommend 0
makepeace
Sep 29, 2020 10:41pm
Friends of China will be praised by WHO. No wonder Trump pulled off WHO.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 29, 2020 10:52pm
All credit goes to PMIK and his team.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 29, 2020 10:56pm
Great positivity under a great leader.
Recommend 0
Quidpro
Sep 29, 2020 10:57pm
WHO must try to locate the origin of the COVID. The organization is blindly following chinese narratives
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 29, 2020 10:58pm
WHO question about Loans debts too?
Recommend 0
Bipul
Sep 29, 2020 11:00pm
Did this guy try to figure out how Pakistan "fought" Covid-19? Did he have any clue why only China and Pakistan has managed to control this natural virus? WHO should research these and let the world know what needs to be done.
Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 29, 2020 11:08pm
Doing Lowest numbers of test per capita
Recommend 0

