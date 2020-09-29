DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2020

UAE sets sights on the moon

AFP 29 Sep 2020

Email

In this photo made available from the Twitter of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, one of the Emirati officials explains to him about the moon mission, Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020, in Dubai. — AP
In this photo made available from the Twitter of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, one of the Emirati officials explains to him about the moon mission, Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020, in Dubai. — AP

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday it will launch an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024 as it seeks to expand its space sector.

The UAE — a collection of seven emirates better known for its skyscrapers, palm-shaped islands and opulent mega attractions — is a newcomer to the world of space exploration but quickly making its mark.

In September 2019, the oil-rich country sent the first Emirati into space as part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan for an eight-day mission.

Also read: Pakistan’s slice of the moon

Then in July, it launched an unmanned spacecraft from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre bearing the “Hope” probe destined for Mars, in the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

The Emiratis now have their sights on the moon, according to the UAE's vice president, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“We have launched a new Emirati project to explore the moon,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday. “It will be an Emirati-made lunar rover that will land on the surface of the moon by 2024.”

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the rover — named “Rashid” after his father who is credited with modernising Dubai — will cover “areas not yet reached in previous exploration missions”.

The project marks another first for the UAE, making it the first trip to the moon by an Arab country.

Sheikh Mohammed said the lunar mission was part of the country's space strategy to build new knowledge-based and scientific capabilities.

The Dubai Media Office said that the 10-kilogramme (22 pound) rover will be an integral part of efforts to build the first settlement on Mars in 2117— one of the UAE's most ambitious plans.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nasir
Sep 29, 2020 04:58pm
UAE can buy technology but cannot use or make technology.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Sep 29, 2020 05:13pm
Great, welcome to unique club.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Sep 29, 2020 05:16pm
All science and technology departments are headed by Arabs with 99.9% of work done is by non Arabs. 0.1 are the signatures required to move the files.
Recommend 0
Ga
Sep 29, 2020 05:25pm
How is it a national achievement when UAE hires foreigners to do the job?
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Sep 29, 2020 05:25pm
Time to stay in moon, not see from earth.
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 29, 2020 05:26pm
Congrats UAE. A shining example for all those nations bereft of milestones.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 29, 2020 05:35pm
Besides going to moon UAE must expand education, develop industries to face electrical auto revolution coming as petroleum demands be reducing significantly! Sincerely
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Shadows on the wall

Shadows on the wall

The establishment is now more aware of its limitations, whether out of experience or sheer reality.

Editorial

Updated 29 Sep 2020

At daggers drawn

WHILE it is true that the government may not be directly responsible for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in...
29 Sep 2020

No press freedom

THE situation is bad enough if the press and citizens of a country are denied freedom of expression. It is at its...
29 Sep 2020

Covid-19 precautions

DURING the past couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country. According to news...
Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...