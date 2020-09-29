DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2020

PML-N bars members from meeting military personnel; says may cause undue controversies

Javed Hussain 29 Sep 2020

Email

In this file photo, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal speaks to reporters in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal speaks to reporters in Lahore. ─ DawnNewsTV

In line with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's directives last week, the party issued a circular on Tuesday barring all members from meeting any personnel from the armed forces and its related agencies in a personal or official capacity.

If, however, such a meeting is necessary "in the interest of national security and/or fulfillment of constitutional responsibilities, then it shall be done indiscreetly and with the prior permission of the party's Quaid", said PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal in the circular.

A copy of the circular issued by the PML-N.
A copy of the circular issued by the PML-N.

Last week, Nawaz Sharif barred members from holding individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership without prior permission of the party leadership.

The directives were issued by the former prime minister a day after an army spokesman disclosed that former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the political and legal woes of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

In the circular issued today, Iqbal said the party was fighting the battle for Pakistan's survival.

"Our stance is based solely on national interests for constitutional supremacy in the country and remains above political and personal concerns," he said, adding that he had been instructed by Nawaz to convey the party's policies regarding meetings with the military leadership.

"The PML-N is of the firm view that such meetings, even though conducted in good faith, may cause undue controversies. We all know that the contents of such meetings may be selectively leaked in order to serve specific interests and malign the political fraternity."

He added that while Nawaz had noted the "overwhelming response" from the party and the public as expressed at the PPP-hosted multiparty conference, he expected strong and unwavering support from the party leadership during a time when the country is passing through a "defining democratic crisis".

Relations between the PTI-led government and opposition have become more tense in recent days after the latter held a conference where they announced a wide-ranging anti-government movement and criticised the military's interference in politics. Following the conference on Sep 21, in which Nawaz had bitterly criticised the army for interfering in politics, a number of revelations came to the fore regarding civil-military meetings.

Most notably, it was disclosed that Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and head of the Inter-Services Int­elligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had held a meeting with key opposition figures days before their multiparty conference and cou­n­selled them to refrain from dragging the military into political issues.

Prime Minister Imran reportedly said he was aware of the meetings, and accused the opposition of wanting to create a rift between the government and the armed forces.

Civil Military Relations
Press Release

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 29, 2020 05:37pm
Grapes are sour.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Shadows on the wall

Shadows on the wall

The establishment is now more aware of its limitations, whether out of experience or sheer reality.

Editorial

Updated 29 Sep 2020

At daggers drawn

WHILE it is true that the government may not be directly responsible for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in...
29 Sep 2020

No press freedom

THE situation is bad enough if the press and citizens of a country are denied freedom of expression. It is at its...
29 Sep 2020

Covid-19 precautions

DURING the past couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country. According to news...
Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...