Non-bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz's wife, daughter issued in money laundering case

Rana BilalUpdated 29 Sep 2020

Shehbaz Sharif during his appearance at an accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday.
An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughter Rabia Imran in money laundering case.

The arrest warrants were issued after Nusrat and Imran failed to appear for the hearing of the case, in which they are nominated. Meanwhile, Shehbaz's daughter Javeria Ali's request for permanent exemption from court hearings was accepted.

Condemning the development, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the "selected government has crossed all limits [...] in political revenge".

In a statement posted on Twitter, Aurangzeb said: "Fascist and dictatorial tactics against political opponents will remain as a black stain on Mr Imran's forehead."

The court also granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day physical remand of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz, a day after he was arrested by the anti-graft body in the money laundering case.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected Shehbaz's bail plea, after which he was taken into custody from the court's premises, where a large number of PML-N workers and supporters had gathered ahead of the hearing.

Accountability judge Jawadul Hassan presided over the hearing today, during which Shehbaz also spoke. He alleged that a mockery was being made of the law. "This is the NAB-Niazi nexus [in play]," he added.

He said that his parents had worked hard and established the business, which he had then transferred to his children. "I do not take any salary or bonus. An allegation was leveled against me that my children benefited because of my [government] office.

"I submitted five documents in the Lahore High Court yesterday. We did not reduce the price of sugarcane in Punjab and I did not cause harm to the growers. I did not give any subsidy to my children's sugar mills from the treasury.

"My decisions caused a loss of millions of rupees to my brother (Nawaz Sharif) and to my son. I am a transgressor [but even] the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that a father is not responsible for his son and vice versa."

The judge asked him how much had the national treasury benefited from the decisions he made while he was in office to which Shehbaz replied that it was in "billions".

The PML-N president said that he had fixed excise duty of Rs2 on ethanol in 2011, adding that he had decided to impose the duty even though his son was setting up an ethanol plant.

"Rs2.5bn were deposited in the national treasury because of that," he told the court.

He said that his father had migrated to Pakistan from India and set up six factories within 18 months. "These properties are from that time," he said.

He said that he was "declaring under oath that he had not benefited from any scheme for the repayment of loans and that he had never used his office wrongfully".

"I did not take a salary of even one rupee in three decades or any ta-da," he claimed, adding that he also used to pay for his personal assistant's lodgings during his stays abroad.

During the proceedings, the court also directed that Shehbaz's performance report be made part of the case.

NAB's counsel, Asim Mumtaz, requested the court to grant the accountability body 15-day physical remand of Shehbaz. He was representing the accountability watchdog alongside NAB special prosecutor Barrister Usman Rashid Cheema.

"Shehbaz has himself said that his children depend on him. We asked him questions last night but he outright refused to answer them."

The court, however, granted a 14-day physical remand which would expire on October 13.

'Shehbaz arrested to manage elections'

Speaking to reporters outside the court, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz had been arrested to "paralyse the decisions" of the multiparty conference.

"Shehbaz has been arrested so the government can manage the elections in Gilgit Baltistan and the local elections [in Punjab]."

"Why [else] is there a need to arrest someone when the trial has started?" she questioned.

Money laundering case

The reference mainly accuses Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets. It says the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

A total of 20 people had been nominated in the reference, including four approvers Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mahmood.

The main suspects are Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza (leader of opposition in Punjab) and Suleman (absconder), and his daughters Rabia and Javeria.

According to NAB, Shehbaz accumulated assets worth Rs7,328mn — which are disproportionate to his known sources of income — "in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associates [...] developed an organised system of money laundering".

The accountability watchdog further said that the accused in the case had "created fake/fictitious sources of income" in order to "justify the assets" which are beyond their known sources of income.

Shehbaz was arrested on October 5, 2018, in other cases — Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme. He was in NAB's custody when the inquiry into assets was authorised on Oct 23, according to Shehbaz's bail petition.

Iqbal
Sep 29, 2020 02:31pm
Now he will go to Sharif Family Hospital.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 29, 2020 02:34pm
Long list of graft and corruption, and yet he claims they 'can't prove a penny of corruption'. These mafias control and manipulate the system!
Recommend 0
Bobby
Sep 29, 2020 02:40pm
He can say all he wants but needs to answer the questions; 25,000 pages worth of evidence plus approvers against him yet they still deny anything has happened.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 29, 2020 02:44pm
No Salary taken, children didn't benefit so why is it so difficult to show the business accounts and where the money came from. You have competent accountants, surely they have everything recorded. It should be straight forward, show the sources, profits and nothing is an issue.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2020 02:45pm
Nip the evil of corruption, nepotism, looting, smuggling, money-laundering and squandering of national wealth, in the bud.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 29, 2020 02:46pm
If your businesses flourished and you have done nothing wrong then produce the documents to the court, show the sources of the transactions and there is no issue. I think this is all straightforward. Surely you can explain the sources of the income?.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 29, 2020 02:47pm
I can explain every single transactions in my account dating back to 35 years, why cant you and your family, surely you have accountants working for your businesses?
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 29, 2020 02:49pm
I’m pretty sure I’ve heard shahbaz say in parliament during panama case that thier father was a poor man and he comes from humble background.
Recommend 0
madhacker
Sep 29, 2020 03:12pm
they should have checked many years ago before everything was destroyed, right?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 29, 2020 03:17pm
Nobody IS above the law.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 29, 2020 04:11pm
@Iqbal, In London
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Sep 29, 2020 04:20pm
It's a crude attempt to arm-twist the opposition and stop it from raising the issue of Asim Bajwa's assets.
Recommend 0
Programmingdrone
Sep 29, 2020 04:57pm
Time to move to London. Sharifs should invest in digging to tunnel from their mansion to London.
Recommend 0
Nazir
Sep 29, 2020 04:58pm
No one will take this seriously unless the CPEC chairman is arrested.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 29, 2020 05:10pm
We all agree that his father had the business but was not big enough to buy expensive apartments in London. All his close family members to include Ex Finance Minister Dar ran away to England with $800 millions. These guys don’t think about the public they were supposed to serve BUT Their Bank Balances. Riding around on 750 BMWs where poors sleep without dinner! Sad All guilty in the beginning claims to be innocent!
Recommend 0
shib
Sep 29, 2020 05:36pm
@Ahsan Gul, dear...To be very honest...We too have to blaim ourselves as well...We as a nation call and follow these thugs...Time and again we have been bitten by these crocks...and yet not learn a lesson...Guess it is high time to get rid from these corrupt criminals once for all..and move ahead ...
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Sep 29, 2020 05:37pm
Days of reckoning are here. I hope.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 29, 2020 06:00pm
Shehbaz Shareef's wife and daughter did not hold any public office, so how could they be involved in corruption. This was the logic given when Alima Khan was accused of corruption.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 29, 2020 06:02pm
@RAT©, I don't think many people believe this accountability by the current government is unbiased.
Recommend 0
Tamashbeen
Sep 29, 2020 06:22pm
These tactics are used to silence corrupt politicians nothing more, old gimmicks. no one has been convicted so far. We are all corrupt in this system together.
Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Sep 29, 2020 06:41pm
This is now hitting below the belt. This was done with PPP and now it is being done with PMLN. When will this stop? When shall we become a civilized society?
Recommend 0

