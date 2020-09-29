5 killed, 2 injured in blast in KP's Nowshera

At least five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."

He said police were collecting evidence and investigating the incident further. The injured people have been shifted to the hospital, he added.

Earlier this year, at least one man was injured in a blast on an imambargah in Lower Kurram's Shoorki area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Police suspected explosive material had been planted at the mosque, Yaqoob Khan, a local police official said.