DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2020

5 killed, 2 injured in blast in KP's Nowshera

Sirajuddin 29 Sep 2020

Email

At least five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.
At least five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

At least five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."

He said police were collecting evidence and investigating the incident further. The injured people have been shifted to the hospital, he added.

Earlier this year, at least one man was injured in a blast on an imambargah in Lower Kurram's Shoorki area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Police suspected explosive material had been planted at the mosque, Yaqoob Khan, a local police official said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Shadows on the wall

Shadows on the wall

The establishment is now more aware of its limitations, whether out of experience or sheer reality.

Editorial

Updated 29 Sep 2020

At daggers drawn

WHILE it is true that the government may not be directly responsible for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in...
29 Sep 2020

No press freedom

THE situation is bad enough if the press and citizens of a country are denied freedom of expression. It is at its...
29 Sep 2020

Covid-19 precautions

DURING the past couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country. According to news...
Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...