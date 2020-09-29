DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2020

'Friends not masters': FM Qureshi assures Afghanistan of complete support for peace process

Dawn.com 29 Sep 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday assured Afghanistan of Pakistan's complete support for the Afghan peace process, stating that Islamabad wanted to be "friends not masters".

The foreign minister was speaking at a conference at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad alongside the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah. The Afghan leader is currently in the capital on a three-day official visit.

Read: Afghan reconciliation leader thanks Pakistan for facilitating peace process

"Security and stability is what we need and our security and stability is interlinked. I want to give a clear message: We have no favourites [and] do not want to meddle in your internal affairs. We respect and want to respect your sovereignty, your independence and your territorial integrity.

"My message [to the people of Afghanistan] is that whatever consensus evolves through your dialogue and negotiations, we will accept it [...] that is the way it ought to be."

Quoting the name of the book by former president Ayub Khan, FM Qureshi said that it was important for Pakistan to be "friends not masters" of Afghanistan.

"That's the paradigm shift and the new realisation and recognition if we have to coexist in peace and build a common future," he said, concluding his address by assuring the Afghan leader and the high-level delegation comprising prominent members of the council of Pakistan's complete support.

During his speech, the foreign minister reiterated that a political settlement was the only solution for the solving the Afghan conflict.

"A realisation has evolved over the years that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. Today there is recognition that a negotiated political settlement is perhaps the only and the best way forward."

Warning of "spoilers", he added that an overwhelming majority of Afghans want peace. "There will always be spoilers [...] but the overwhelming majority feels that this is the right way forward and that is a positive development. We feel, and I believe, that only Afghans can decide the future of Afghanistan.

"Sustainable peace can only come from within Afghanistan, it can't be imposed."

The foreign minister also emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in different fields in order to build a common future.

He said that peace was essential for promoting trade and investment between the two countries. "The moment we have cooperated, we have benefitted. [Therefore] a relationship of cooperation and understanding is the only way forward.

"I realise that the road ahead will be bumpy and it won't be easy. And let's not fool ourselves, it won't be handed to us on a platter. One will have to work for it," he said.

'Pakistan played vital role in facilitating peace process'

In his address, the Afghan leader highlighted that Pakistan had played a vital role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. He added that both the countries have paid a heavy price by facing terror groups that are still acting as "spoilers".

According to Radio Pakistan, Abdullah stated that Afghanistan would not allow any terror entity to pose a threat to any other nation.

Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah addresses the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah addresses the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

He also recognised the start of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban as an important opportunity, saying that it offered the "best hope to put the war behind us". He said they had asked the negotiating team to be patient and ready to make compromises, the report added.

The Afghan leader highlighted that Pakistan and Afghanistan face common threats and challenges, including terrorism, extremism, intolerance and, more recently, Covid-19. Abdullah said that there was untapped potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He also thanked Pakistan for hosting million of Afghan refugees, adding that Kabul shared Islamabad's view regarding their dignified return.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bharat
Sep 29, 2020 12:44pm
You cannot be master ... Afganistan is sovereign state and will remain so.
Recommend 0
Sami
Sep 29, 2020 12:50pm
Very well said. Peace is Afghanistan had direct link to peace in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
The Mask
Sep 29, 2020 12:52pm
“We have no favourites [and] do not want to meddle in your internal affairs.” The world knows the real truth.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Sep 29, 2020 12:58pm
Says it all.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 29, 2020 01:01pm
Excellent, FM. Hate always loses at the end.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Shadows on the wall

Shadows on the wall

The establishment is now more aware of its limitations, whether out of experience or sheer reality.

Editorial

Updated 29 Sep 2020

At daggers drawn

WHILE it is true that the government may not be directly responsible for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in...
29 Sep 2020

No press freedom

THE situation is bad enough if the press and citizens of a country are denied freedom of expression. It is at its...
29 Sep 2020

Covid-19 precautions

DURING the past couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country. According to news...
Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...