DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Asian Development Bank approves $300m loan to support struggling financial sector

Anadolu Agency 28 Sep 2020

Email

The Asian Development Bank has supported the development of Pakistan’s financial markets through three policy-based loans over the past two decades. — AFP/File
The Asian Development Bank has supported the development of Pakistan’s financial markets through three policy-based loans over the past two decades. — AFP/File

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday approved a $300 million loan to help strengthen Pakistan’s struggling finance sector.

The fresh loan, according to an official of the bank, will be used to support measures to develop competitive capital markets and encourage private sector investment in the country.

“The reforms proposed under this programme will lower the cost of financial intermediation and facilitate private sector investment to generate sustainable growth and job opportunities," said Sana Masood, a senior project officer at the bank.

"It will also mitigate the negative impact of capital market instability on the economy and help to diversify Pakistan’s financial system," Masood said in a statement.

Currently, Pakistan’s capital markets play a limited role in financial intermediation and resource mobilisation.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange, she added, lacks depth in terms of the number of investors and the number of companies raising capital.

Fewer than 250,000 individual investors, or less than 0.1 per cent of the population, she went on to say, have a stock investing account, and the PSX lags most of its regional peers on market capitalisation as a percentage of gross domestic product.

ADB has supported the development of Pakistan’s financial markets through three policy-based loans over the past two decades.

Islamabad and the bank have agreed to anchor the program to the design of a long-term national capital market master plan to build strong government ownership and coordination across the agencies.

The bank will also provide an $800,000 technical assistance to support the implementation of key reform actions under the programme.

In June, the ADB, and the World Bank each lent $500m to cash-strapped Pakistan to prop up its struggling economy that has taken a hit from global coronavirus restrictions.

On May 19, the ADB approved a separate $300m emergency assistance loan to strengthen Pakistan’s public health response to Covid-19 and help meet the basic needs of vulnerable and poor segments of the society.

Established in 1966, the Manila-based lending agency is owned by 68 members — 49 from the region.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jai Mahakaal
Sep 28, 2020 09:41pm
So it is celebration time again.
Recommend 0
ajay
Sep 28, 2020 09:43pm
300 million???
Recommend 0
King
Sep 28, 2020 09:58pm
This is great achievement by imran Khan Saab !! Sir keep doing great work !!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 28, 2020 10:00pm
good job more loans now
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 28, 2020 10:15pm
More loans? Pakistan will just default and declare itself bankrupt. What a wonderful strategy
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...
27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...