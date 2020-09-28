DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Motorway rape occurred because victim travelled 'late night without husband’s permission', CCPO tells Senate panel

Naveed Siddiqui 28 Sep 2020

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Senate human rights panel was irked on Monday during a briefing on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case provided by Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh, who once again seemed to fault the victim for the incident. The members also took exception to the "contradictory" police findings, which they observed had created "doubts and suspicions" about the investigation.

Earlier this month, a woman was gang-raped on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in front of her children while she was waiting for help after calling the motorway police's helpline 130 when her car developed a fault.

On Monday, Sheikh was summoned by the committee to provide a briefing on the progress of the case that sparked outrage across the country and also exposed the lack of security on a key route.

During the hearing, the CCPO was berated by the panel for expressing his "presumption" that the incident took place because the victim "was travelling late at night without her husband's permission". Members of the committee asked him if the victim had said this in her statement at which Sheikh said that it was his assumption.

When the committee reprimanded him for giving his "personal opinions" instead of stating facts of the case, Sheikh backtracked and said that "he had been told that the victim had left late at night because she had to talk to her husband on video call".

The committee members said that providing security to citizens was the job of the State, regardless of the time and reason behind travelling.

Sheikh informed the committee that the police had identified the culprits within 72 hours through geofencing, DNA testing, fingerprints and foot tracking technology. He said that one of the suspects, Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, was under arrest while the main suspect Babar Malik was absconding. Committee member Ainee Marri pointed out that the main suspect's name was Abid Ali, but Sheikh had repeatedly referred to him as Babar Malik.

"Is the main suspect [named] Abid or Babar? You are investigating this case and you don't know the name of the main suspect," she said.

Sheikh said that if the victim had called 15, police would have arrived in time. He said that a police team arrived at the scene in 28 minutes. The committee said that in a previous meeting, the panel was told that the police had arrived on the scene in six minutes, adding that police statements were "contradictory" and were creating "doubts" about the investigation.

Members of the panel told the CCPO not to "misguide" the committee.

"Even the US' police cannot reach the site in six minutes, how can we?" Sheikh responded.

CCPO Sheikh then apologised to the committee and said that a joint session should be summoned so he can apologise to all lawmakers at once.

This is not the first time that the CCPO has given controversial statements regarding the case. Earlier, he had invited criticism when he pontificated that the victim had failed to take due precautions before setting off for her journey.

According to the Lahore police chief’s logic, the woman could have avoided being at the wrong place at the wrong time. He said she should have taken the more populated GT Road to Gujranwala instead of going via motorway, and that she ought to have checked how much fuel her car had before setting off.

Later, in another conversation with journalists, he had said that the victim was travelling with her children at a late hour because she "thought it was France".

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (35)

bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2020 08:08pm
Not again! Like most men in South Asia, he needs lessons in misogyny!
Recommend 0
Pakistanis hindu
Sep 28, 2020 08:08pm
Is he nut or what
Recommend 0
Kohl
Sep 28, 2020 08:09pm
This is not 7th century. Move on.
Recommend 0
Shalone
Sep 28, 2020 08:12pm
An adult does not permission from anybody. Blaming the raped woman is not right.
Recommend 0
Ashok
Sep 28, 2020 08:14pm
Wow!!! Nice reason.. way to go
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Sep 28, 2020 08:15pm
This officer has some psychological issues. He is mentally unfit and must be admitted to hospital for treatment instead of keeping him sit in office !
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 28, 2020 08:18pm
He is making his nation proud in the whole world.
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 28, 2020 08:18pm
He is an exemplary Pakistani man.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 28, 2020 08:19pm
Omg... What an explanation... Is this Naya Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 28, 2020 08:19pm
This man is too arrogant and self righteous to be a police officer. He needs all crimes to be held in his front-yard so that he does not have to run around to locate the culprits.
Recommend 0
karim buksh
Sep 28, 2020 08:21pm
He needs to be sacked and replaced immediately.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 28, 2020 08:22pm
Is he under influence of some sort of drug?
Recommend 0
Shiva
Sep 28, 2020 08:22pm
so kind officer.its not the fault of police and rapist.but problem lies with the women.seriously?
Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 28, 2020 08:23pm
With such statement, he appears to be partner in crime....
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Sep 28, 2020 08:23pm
Look like He is mentioning Mehrum; victim to blamed again; no need for law enforcement then let people defend themselves; where is state who promised to to protect its citizens or give them fair justice
Recommend 0
krishna
Sep 28, 2020 08:24pm
Does he mean every woman without permission travelling late night deserve a rape
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 28, 2020 08:25pm
"Even the US' police cannot reach the site in six minutes, how can we?" Sheikh responded. Wise words by the sheikh. He knows his nation’s capability.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 28, 2020 08:26pm
Shame on you. I hope you also live in a cave and hunt animals for food, as you are already in the stone age.
Recommend 0
nsjcfc
Sep 28, 2020 08:26pm
CCPO is sick
Recommend 0
Aamir Salim
Sep 28, 2020 08:26pm
I think what he is saying is true. Woman are not safe any where travelling at night alone with children is not safe. It happens eveywhere in the world and Pakistan is no exception.
Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Sep 28, 2020 08:28pm
I am speechless. Is this guy for real? How dumb one has to be to continue spewing out idiotic statements. Even if he sincerely believes in his views, at least he should be smart enough to keep his mouth shut. Now, if this is the standard of our police's high ranking officers, I have no faith left in it.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 28, 2020 08:28pm
How much more one has to listen before the government realizes that this person is not only unfit to be the police chief of Lahore but also has no place in the police force. He is tarnishing government’s image, I don’t know if they comprehend it.
Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 28, 2020 08:30pm
So, the rapist would spare if she would had said, " I am travelling with husband permission"
Recommend 0
Zahid
Sep 28, 2020 08:31pm
@karim buksh, absolutely, without any further delay!
Recommend 0
sfz
Sep 28, 2020 08:31pm
I think he is doing this on purpose. He does not want to work and he can not say no due to some reasons (best known to him). That's why he is giving such non sense comments, so that he is removed from this post sent to some other department.
Recommend 0
anonymous
Sep 28, 2020 08:33pm
This is what happens when you sideline the competent ones and show favouritism and hire the incompetents.
Recommend 0
Pindiwal
Sep 28, 2020 08:36pm
The saddest tragedy already happened to innocent woman who was in fact not accustomed about Pak highways, the CCPO must know that. The less petrol is another handicap but any car may stop due to any other cause too. The real question is why that portion of HWY not safe. And why so far the culprit not caught. The Senate Panel must leave CCPO to do his work, hope the culprit will be caught soonest.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 28, 2020 08:38pm
What an excuse for his department? So if husband give permission rape will be called as something other or what
Recommend 0
hm
Sep 28, 2020 08:38pm
Please Fire him. Not fit for any job...
Recommend 0
MAG
Sep 28, 2020 08:39pm
He is out of senses, he should be removed at once.
Recommend 0
Hussein
Sep 28, 2020 08:39pm
Disgusting! He deserves to be fired!
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 28, 2020 08:44pm
And our country Prime Minister placed him to improve the Police system
Recommend 0
zahid
Sep 28, 2020 08:46pm
Naya Pakistan. True reflection of this govt
Recommend 0
White Noise
Sep 28, 2020 08:46pm
This is so embarrassing.
Recommend 0
rns
Sep 28, 2020 08:47pm
IK's Naya Pakistan ?
Recommend 0

