DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tests positive for Covid-19

Dawn.com 28 Sep 2020

Email

KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra addresses media in this file photo. — APP
KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra addresses media in this file photo. — APP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough," he shared via a tweet on Monday.

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me please test yourself."

Jhagra joins a string of politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, who contracted the virus since it first emerged in Pakistan in February. More than 311,219 people have tested positive across the country so far while more than 6,460 deaths have been reported. More than 296,000 people have recovered, with Jhagra saying in May that KP had recorded the highest recovery rate of patients infected with Covid-19 as compared to all the other provinces and Islamabad capital territory.

Prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi — all of whom have recovered.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha, PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza, Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and PTI's Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel are among politicians who passed away after contracting the virus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...
27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...