KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tests positive for Covid-19

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough," he shared via a tweet on Monday.

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me please test yourself."

Jhagra joins a string of politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, who contracted the virus since it first emerged in Pakistan in February. More than 311,219 people have tested positive across the country so far while more than 6,460 deaths have been reported. More than 296,000 people have recovered, with Jhagra saying in May that KP had recorded the highest recovery rate of patients infected with Covid-19 as compared to all the other provinces and Islamabad capital territory.

Prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi — all of whom have recovered.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha, PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza, Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and PTI's Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel are among politicians who passed away after contracting the virus.