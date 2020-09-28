DAWN.COM

Shehbaz arrested because he stood by Nawaz, says Maryam

Dawn.comUpdated 28 Sep 2020

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz (L) and others address a press conference on Monday
The top leadership of the PML-N on Monday addressed a press conference, hours after the party's president Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz was arrested after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz was taken into custody from the court's premises, where a large number of PML-N workers and supporters had gathered ahead of the hearing.

Addressing the news conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said today was a "very sad day" because the opposition leader had been arrested again.

"I don't have a grain of doubt that Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for corruption or accountability. A reference against him was ongoing and he was arrested in the middle," she said, adding that the only reason Shehbaz was arrested was that he "has not left his brother's side".

"He not only did not leave his brother's side, but he showed loyalty and commitment to his brother and his cause and did not waiver for a second. His wife and children were made absconders, [his son] Hamza is in jail and has corona.

"Despite this, he stands with his brother unwaveringly," she said, adding that Shehbaz had last week made it clear that even if he was arrested, the speech made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the opposition's Sept 20 multi-party conference and the MPC statement and action plan would be followed "100 per cent".

She said Shehbaz was "not arrested on any allegation" but for standing by his brother's words.

Referring to a recent controversy generated by a news report regarding the offshore business assets of Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa's family, Maryam said: "If there is even a semblance of law and justice [in the country], then instead of Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Bajwa should have been arrested."

She said Shehbaz belonged to a business family and his father had an expansive business.

"Bajwa is a salaried person and for him to become a billionaire is an accountable allegation," she added. "The companies and franchises that have come forward ... NAB used to say that it doesn't see the face, it sees the case; can't they see it now [in Bajwa's case]?

She also questioned why NAB allegedly did not move against Peshawar "Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project or its buses catching fire, the Billion Tree Tsunami programme, regularisation of [PM] Imran Khan's house, corruption of ministers or the departure of Jahangir Tareen".

"When Bajwa's assets came forward and with his wife being a housewife, did NAB not see the case? Did Imran Khan not see the case? Does no one see their children and their assets? So what kind of justice is this?"

Maryam claimed that the media was "blackmailed" against running the news regarding Bajwa's family assets but was later asked to run the clarification issued by him.

"Nothing can make [institutions] more controversial than using them and blackmailing judges," she said.

"Sometimes Maulana [Fazlur Rehman] is sent a notice, at others Shehbaz Sharif is arrested, but does anyone have the courage to send a notice to Asim Bajwa?"

"S (sheen) will not separate from N (noon)," she said, referring to Shehbaz and the PML-N.

Speaking of the "brotherhood" between Shehbaz and Nawaz, Maryam said although Shehbaz personally considered "politics of reconciliation" to be better, "when Nawaz Sharif takes a decision, Shehbaz is the first to implement it."

She said "in the eyes of the people, especially in Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif is not the alternative [to PM Imran Khan] but he is the only choice."

"No one has brought more disrepute to the institutions than" the PTI government, Maryam alleged.

"As far as the [MPC] agenda and its implementation is concerned, whether you arrest Shehbaz Sharif or Maryan Nawaz or our PML-N workers, this movement will not be stopped; it will go on and will go on with full passion."

The PML-N leader alleged that pre-poll rigging was being carried out in Gilgit-Baltistan. "Whether the PML-N wins or loses, we won't let you get away with it so easily. If you want to do [political] engineering and you want to steal these elections then you will have to do it in front of the people's eyes. You can't do it secretly so the repercussions of this will be also for you along with the PML-N," she said.

Answering a question about a recent protest outside Nawaz's London residence, Maryam said the protesters "did not have the courage" to show their faces and were wearing hoodies and face coverings.

"It is is the biggest folly to think that Nawaz Sharif would be scared [by such tactics] after suffering everything."

More to follow.

Javed Abid
Sep 28, 2020 05:20pm
Culprit dishonest politicians should be banned for life from political activities. PMLN's at least 75% politicians are corrupt.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 28, 2020 05:25pm
Nobody in Pakistan has time to listen. People care only for the caring.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Sep 28, 2020 05:26pm
No he got arrested because he is corrupt
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 28, 2020 05:27pm
Oh no. Brother of the tiger is gone.
Recommend 0
sana
Sep 28, 2020 05:29pm
No ma'am, not for standing with his brother, he got arrested for money laundering, please check the allegations!!
Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Sep 28, 2020 05:30pm
No, he got arrested because of his own doing.
Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Sep 28, 2020 05:30pm
Political victimization only...
Recommend 0
Shoaib
Sep 28, 2020 05:41pm
Shahbaz arrested because he followed the foot steps of his corrupt and convicted brother Nawaz in lying, money laundering and disrespecting the rights of average Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 28, 2020 05:41pm
Is she even aware that Lahore High Court cancelled the bail? Also how do you “make someone” an absconder? Either the accuse faces his legal cases or become an absconder. Seriously, who falls for this stuff anymore?
Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 28, 2020 05:46pm
no wonder pakistan is struggling economically today as folks like shariff brothers and zardaris have looted pakistan over decades.
Recommend 0
Asghar
Sep 28, 2020 06:10pm
Ofcourse he stood by corrupt Nawaz....Shahbaz is financially , morally and ethically corrupt
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Sep 28, 2020 06:10pm
If in doubt ask yourself one simple question, how did the Shariffs become so wealthy while holding office and at the same time the average Pakistani became poorer? they were not and never have worked for the people or country.
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Sep 28, 2020 06:12pm
He is arrested due to his corruption
Recommend 0
SMI
Sep 28, 2020 06:16pm
Yes u r right and he earn all his wealth with his hard work
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 28, 2020 06:18pm
Any news on Avenfield house money trail, minus Qatari letter.
Recommend 0
Rustam
Sep 28, 2020 06:18pm
Maryam is 100% right.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 28, 2020 06:18pm
@Javed Abid, 'Culprit dishonest politicians should be banned for life from political activities. PMLN's at least 75% politicians are corrupt.' Infact, 100% are corrupt otherwise they don't get ticket.
Recommend 0
Kam
Sep 28, 2020 06:22pm
If NAB wants to arrest accused during investigation phase, they should also arrest all against whom investigations are going on for years. Be they are from opposition and the government.
Recommend 0
M. Ibrahim Marghoob
Sep 28, 2020 06:22pm
may be you guys are used to arrest people based on political affiliations. If he is innocent, why worry.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 28, 2020 06:23pm
@Faraz-Canada, every single person who goes to a money changer for money exchange, is a practical money launderer and therefore corrupt.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2020 06:30pm
@M. Saeed, Don't generalise and compare apples with oranges!
Recommend 0

